ESPN’s latest commercial uses Aaron Judge to poke fun at baseball players’ longest runs of the season

- ESPN’s latest “SportsCenter” commercial is back in time for MLB’s Opening Day, and it has some fun with the physical requirements to play baseball.
- The ad shows ESPN anchors Scott Van Pelt and Elle Duncan running on treadmills when New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hops on the treadmill between them.
- Judge starts running, only to stop a few seconds later and walk away. As he hops off to leave the gym, the treadmill reads “Home run trot.”
Another classic by ESPN. Watch the commercial below:
Cardio day. pic.twitter.com/BMo1vfggfI
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 29, 2018