ESPN shared details about what will be in its new streaming service ESPN+, which is coming out April 12

ESPN on Monday announced the release of its direct-to-consumer subscription streaming service, ESPN+.
ESPN+ will launch Thursday, April 12. It will be available for $4.99 per month or an annual fee of $49.99.
The subscription service has been conceived as an add-on to ESPN’s current cable coverage, so its service will lack access to any of the content on ESPN’s core channels, including ESPN, ESPN 2, and ESPN Classic.
But the company said in a release that ESPN+ include “thousands” of live games from a wide variety of sports, as well as a library of original shows, films, and other on-demand content.
The service will be available through an update to the ESPN app, which the company’s president James Pitaro described as “completely re-imagined” and “increasingly personalized” in a statement on Monday.
Here’s a rundown of all the live sporting events that ESPN+ will include:
MLB — “More than 180 games”
ESPN said the service will feature an MLB game “each day, seven days per week” throughout the season, including every MLB team.
NHL — “More than 180 games”
ESPN said the service will include “a daily NHL game” starting with the 2018-2019 NHL season.
Boxing — “Year-round schedule”
ESPN+ will feature “exclusive main event fights,” including the match between Amir Khan vs. Phil Lo Greco on April 21, as well as “an unmatched library of legendary fights.”
MLS — “More than 250 games”
ESPN+ will include “the entire MLS Live out-of-market schedule” and will serve as the “exclusive local-market home” for the Chicago Fire.
College sports, including football
ESPN+ will include thousands of college sports events, and hundreds of football games, from conferences including: “America East, ASun, Big South, Big West, Horizon, Ivy League, MAAC, MAC, MEAC, Missouri Valley, NEC, Southern Conference, Southland, Summit League, Sun Belt, WAC.”
College basketball
The service will feature hundreds of college basketball games from”division one powerhouses to top mid-majors to the next tournament Cinderella.”
College baseball and softball
The service will exclusively stream hundreds of college baseball and softball games.
College lacrosse, tennis, and track & field
The service will carry “dozens of events from across conferences this spring” in lacrosse, tennis, and track & field.
College men’s and women’s soccer, volleyball, and field hockey
The service will have hundreds of games from college soccer, volleyball, and field hockey.
College wrestling, swimming & diving, gymnastics, and ice hockey
The service will exclusively stream hundreds of games in the above sports.
PGA Tour live golf — “More than 100 days of coverage”
Year-round golf coverage will include 31 PGA tour events.
Grand Slam tennis — “Hundreds of tennis matches”
The service will feature matches from Wimbledon, the US Open, and Australian Open.
Rugby and cricket — “Hundreds of matches”
The service will feature international matches including the HSBC World Rugby Sevens series, and 18 games from the Major League Rugby, the new American professional rugby league.