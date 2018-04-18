Etiqa celebrates new tranche for online insurance savings series EASY save with higher returns of up to 4.07% p.a. along with strong participating fund performance

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 18 April 2018 – Following the announcement of its participating fund’s record performance with an impressive net investment return of 10.99% for 2017, Etiqa Insurance has relaunched its popular online savings solution EASY save series with increased returns for eEASY savepro, the only participating online insurance savings plan in Singapore. Featuring attractive projected returns of up to 4.07% per annum, customers can continue to enjoy the best returns in the market (as per data from CompareFIRST on 12 April 2018) [1] offered by the leading online insurer till date.





The pioneer in online insurance savings plans continues to deliver the highest returns1 in the market with the EASY save series, tailored to the customer’s appetite, savings horizon and aspirations. Customers are empowered to select from two savings solutions based on their preferences for a participating or non-participating plan, premium size, premium term and policy term.





eEASY save – for the financially savvy

Customers can benefit from high guaranteed returns of 2.23% per annum over a policy term of 6 years.





eEASY savepro – for the financially astute

Customers can yield higher potential returns of up to 4.07% per annum, with choice of policy term from 7 to 15 years, as further elaborated in the appendix below.





Early Saver and Same-Day Full Payment Promotion

The first few customers to purchase daily can also enjoy instant rewards and stand a chance to receive shopping vouchers up to $7,5002. In addition, those who make payment for the full premium within the same day will receive $50 worth of shopping vouchers.





Sue Chi Kong, Chief Executive Officer of Etiqa Insurance Pte. Ltd. said, “We recognise that every consumer has different needs and priorities when it comes to financial planning and investments. With the EASY save series, we hope that we can better meet our customers’ savings aspirations by extending more attractive projected returns of up to 4.07% per annum for eEASY savepro. The direct online purchase process has significantly improved the customer experience as we provide ease and accessibility for our customers.”





To celebrate this new tranche, the progressive insurer organised an exclusive Movie Appreciation Night for EASY save customers on 13 April 2018. The event, held at Shaw Theatres, saw a large turnout of more than 250 guests. “We are pleased to hear plenty of positive feedback from our customers at our first customer appreciation event. The movie night was a great opportunity for us to thank our customers and to engage with them personally, as we strive to better understand their protection and savings needs with constant feedback and enhancement of our products and services. Etiqa will continue to deliver this aspiration and provide simple and value for money solutions for our customers,” added Sue. This event is an affirmation of Etiqa’s commitment to placing people over policies and brand promise of humanising insurance.





The EASY save series can be purchased online with ease. Customers can receive a quote in a few simple steps and enjoy immediate approval.





For more information on Etiqa, visit www.etiqa.com.sg.





Appendix: Product Summary Table for EASY save series

eEASY save eEASY savepro Product nature Non-participating. With guaranteed benefits. Participating. With guaranteed and projected benefits (in the form of bonuses). Maturity return For 1-year (lump sum) payment:

2.23% p.a. with upfront premium discount For 2-year payment:

2.18% p.a. Made up of projected total maturity returns from 3.14% p.a. to 4.07% p.a. (Please see the table below for more information) Capital guarantee For 1-year (lump sum) payment:

At 114% upon maturity For 2-year payment:

At 113% upon maturity More than 100% upon maturity Premium term (payable by you) Choice of 1* or 2- year payment *1st and 2nd year premiums will be payable as a lump sum at application. 1*,2, 4, 6, 8, or 10 years *1st and 2nd year premiums will be payable as a lump sum at application. Policy term 6 years Add 5 years to premium term Premium sizes 1st year + 2nd year premium (S$):

$10,000 + $5,000

$30,000 + $15,000

$50,000 + $25,000

$80,000 + $40,000

$100,000 + $50,000 Yearly premium of (S$):

$5,000

$10,000

$30,000

$50,000

$80,000

$100,000 Death protection At 105% of total premium paid. Throughout policy term. At 105% of total premium paid. This is the minimum benefit before bonuses. Throughout policy term. Accidental Death Protection Booster At 100% of total premium paid in addition to death protection. Covered throughout premium term.

eEASY savepro: Table of returns as per premium term

eEASY savepro Premium term 2-year 4-year 6-year 8-year 10-year Total projected maturity return 3.14% p.a. 3.37% p.a. 3.70% p.a. 3.91% p.a. 4.07% p.a. Guaranteed maturity return For 1-year (lump sum) payment:

0.33% p.a. For 2-year payment:

0.12% p.a. 0.08% p.a. 0.07% p.a. 0.05% p.a. 0.04% p.a.





[1] As according to information extracted from CompareFIRST on 12 April 2018: Insurer H, SAP Plan (10-year policy term), with a return at maturity of 1.99% p.a.; and Insurer G, SPS5 Plan (5-year policy term), with a return at maturity of 2.10% p.a. Refer to comparefirst.sg for full information.

[2] Voucher giveaway varies according to the first-year premium size and premium term.

Etiqa Insurance — A Singapore Insurance Company with Asian and International Expertise

Etiqa Insurance Pte. Ltd. is a licensed life and general insurance company registered in the Republic of Singapore and regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). In July 2017, Fitch affirmed the company’s “A-” rating for its financial strength and stable outlook.





Etiqa has been protecting Singaporeans since 1961 with a range of general insurance solutions that constantly evolve to meet their ever-changing needs. As the appointed insurer for the Housing Development Board (HDB) Fire Insurance Scheme in Singapore, we have been protecting homes since 2009. In August 2014, we added a comprehensive suite of life insurance solutions to our stable of products.





Etiqa is owned by Maybank Ageas Holdings Berhad, a joint venture company that combines local market knowledge with international insurance expertise. The company is 69% owned by Maybank, one of Asia’s leading banking groups with more than 22 million customers worldwide in 20 countries; and 31% by Ageas, an international insurance group with 33 million customers across 16 countries and a heritage that spans over 180 years, with a focus to provide world class insurance solutions to consumers in Europe and Asia through market leading joint ventures.





At Etiqa, we believe in our brand promise of humanising insurance, by placing people over policies in everything we do. We are passionate about helping Singaporeans protect themselves and their loved ones today and helping them plan for a financially secure tomorrow.