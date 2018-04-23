Etiqa offers full refund for travel insurance and up to 58% travel savings in view of GE14

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 23 April 2018 – In view of the 14th Malaysian General Elections (GE14) on 9 May 2018, Etiqa customers who plan to cancel their travel plans to participate in the elections can get a full refund on their travel insurance policy, the progressive insurer announced today. Travellers departing for Malaysia can also enjoy additional 14% discount under the promo code GE14 (valid from 23 April to 13 May 2018), and save up to 58% off their choice of single-trip ePROTECT travel plan.

Existing customers whose travel plans fall between 6 and 9 May 2018 can cancel their single-trip ePROTECT travel policies and receive a full refund. Cancellations can be done by contacting Etiqa Customer Care centre at +65 6887 8777 (Mondays to Fridays, 8.45am to 5.30pm, excluding Public Holidays) or emailing customer.service@etiqa.com.sg by 5 May 2018.

Beyond the additional 14% savings for travellers going to Malaysia during this period, all customers travelling by air will be able to apply for an on-going free in-flight insurance that features up to S$50,000 in personal accident coverage. A first of its kind, this complimentary policy is open to the public and is the latest initiative by Etiqa — Singapore’s leading online insurer — to raise awareness on the value and importance of travel insurance coverage.

For more information on ePROTECT travel or to apply for the free in-flight insurance, click here or visit www.etiqa.com.sg .





