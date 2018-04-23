Etiqa offers full refund for travel insurance and up to 58% travel savings in view of GE14

By
Media OutReach
-

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 23 April 2018 – In view of the 14th Malaysian General Elections (GE14) on 9 May 2018, Etiqa customers who plan to cancel their travel plans to participate in the elections can get a full refund on their travel insurance policy, the progressive insurer announced today. Travellers departing for Malaysia can also enjoy additional 14% discount under the promo code GE14 (valid from 23 April to 13 May 2018), and save up to 58% off their choice of single-trip ePROTECT travel plan.

 

Existing customers whose travel plans fall between 6 and 9 May 2018 can cancel their single-trip ePROTECT travel policies and receive a full refund. Cancellations can be done by contacting Etiqa Customer Care centre at +65 6887 8777 (Mondays to Fridays, 8.45am to 5.30pm, excluding Public Holidays) or emailing customer.service@etiqa.com.sg by 5 May 2018.

 

Beyond the additional 14% savings for travellers going to Malaysia during this period, all customers travelling by air will be able to apply for an on-going free in-flight insurance that features up to S$50,000 in personal accident coverage. A first of its kind, this complimentary policy is open to the public and is the latest initiative by Etiqa — Singapore’s leading online insurer — to raise awareness on the value and importance of travel insurance coverage. 

 

For more information on ePROTECT travel or to apply for the free in-flight insurance, click here or visit www.etiqa.com.sg .


Etiqa Insurance — A Singapore Insurance Company with Asian and International Expertise

Etiqa Insurance Pte. Ltd. is a licensed life and general insurance company registered in the Republic of Singapore and regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). In July 2017, Fitch affirmed the company’s “A-” rating for its financial strength and stable outlook.  


Etiqa has been protecting Singaporeans since 1961 with a range of general insurance solutions that constantly evolve to meet their ever-changing needs. As the appointed insurer for the Housing Development Board (HDB) Fire Insurance Scheme in Singapore, we have been protecting homes since 2009. In August 2014, we added a comprehensive suite of life insurance solutions to our stable of products.


Etiqa is owned by Maybank Ageas Holdings Berhad, a joint venture company that combines local market knowledge with international insurance expertise. The company is 69% owned by Maybank, one of Asia’s leading banking groups with more than 22 million customers worldwide in 20 countries; and 31% by Ageas, an international insurance group with 33 million customers across 16 countries and a heritage that spans over 180 years, with a focus to provide world class insurance solutions to consumers in Europe and Asia through market leading joint ventures.



At Etiqa, we believe in our brand promise of humanising insurance, by placing people over policies in everything we do. We are passionate about helping Singaporeans protect themselves and their loved ones today and helping them plan for a financially secure tomorrow.