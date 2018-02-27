The EU is to call for Northern Ireland to remain wedded to customs union and single market rules after Brexit

caption Prime Minister Theresa May with Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar. source REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON – The European Union is to propose keeping Northern Ireland within its “customs territory” and closely aligned to its single market rules after Brexit, in the text of the withdrawal agreement due to be published on Wednesday.

A well placed EU source, who has seen the text, told Business Insider that the EU will suggest a “common regulatory area” with “no internal barriers” on the island of Ireland, if the UK government is unable to produce a workable solution to avoiding a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic.

The text translates into legal terms the agreement reached by British and EU negotiators on the first phase of Brexit negotiations in December.

The document, which is set to be up to 200 pages long, will not explicitly call for Northern Ireland to stay in the single market if the UK government fails to come up with a workable solution, the source added, but will lay out areas where it could stay fully aligned with single market rules in order to maintain frictionless trade.

Prime Minister Theresa May has repeatedly insisted that Britain will leave both the customs union and single market as part of its imminent departure from the EU.

However, British MPs, EU officials and the Irish government have warned the prime minister that this will make physical infrastructure on the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic inevitable.

The legal text published tomorrow will suggest keeping Northern Ireland under the EU’s customs code and closely wedded to single market rules after Brexit if May is unable to come up with a way of avoiding a hard border.

It will make clear that this course of action is the “default” option and other solutions to avoiding a hard border remain available, such as a comprehensive UK-EU free trade agreement.

This proposal, known as “option C” in Brussels, will meet strong opposition from the Democratic Unionist Party, which currently props up Theresa May’s government.

The Arlene Foster-led party opposes any Brexit deal which will see Northern Ireland closely-wedded to EU rules and nearly scuppered the December agreement over concerns about regulatory alignment.