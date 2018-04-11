European Commission raids London offices of Murdoch’s Fox

- source
- Reuters
- Fox’s London offices were raided by the European Commission on Tuesday, according to reports.
- The raid is part of a probe into an alleged sports rights “cartel” that has yet to be made public.
LONDON – The European Commission has raided the London offices of Rupert Murdoch’s Fox network as part of a competition probe into the market for sports rights.
The Daily Telegraph first reported the raid, which is said to have happened at the company’s Hammersmith, West London, offices on Tuesday. Fox Networks and the European Commission did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for information.
A Commission spokesman told the Telegraph: “Unannounced inspections are a preliminary step into suspected anticompetitive practices. The fact that the Commission carries out such inspections does not mean that the companies are guilty of anti-competitive behaviour nor does it prejudge the outcome of the investigation itself.”
The raid is one of a number of unannounced inspections at companies that distribute “media rights and related rights pertaining to various sports events and/or their broadcasting,” according to Sky News. Sky is currently trying to gain regulatory approval for a merger with 21st Century Fox, both of which are owned by billionaire Rupert Murdoch.
The details of the European Commission’s probe have yet to be made public. Sky News reports that investigators from the commission removed computers and documents from Fox’s London offices on Tuesday.
A spokesperson for Fox told the Daily Telegraph: “Fox Networks Group (FNG) is cooperating fully with the EC inspection.”