Everyone’s gushing over this caterpillar that looks like a gummy candy – and it’s native to Singapore

If you thought the video of a freaky-looking moth found in Indonesia, which made its rounds online recently was as strange as it gets in Asia, think again.
There are in fact, stranger things, and some are even native to Singapore.
Take for instance, a recent video of a caterpillar which Facebook users have called a “walking jelly bean”, “gummy larvae” and “gummy hedgehog” – largely in reference to the popular candy.
The video was posted on Oct 26 on a public Facebook group called Mothing and Moth-watching by Janice Ang.
Ang who briefly wrote in her post that the strangely-cute creature was a Limacodidae moth caterpillar which was found on a MacArthur Palm in Singapore.
It is understood that the video was shot in July this year.
This is what it looks like: