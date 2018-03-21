Everything we know about the Texas bombing suspect, Mark Anthony Conditt

caption Surveillance footage of Mark Anthony Conditt, the Texas bombing suspect. source MSNBC/Twitter

Citing law-enforcement officials, multiple media outlets have identified Mark Anthony Conditt as the suspect in recent bombings in Texas.

Conditt blew himself up early Wednesday after being pursued by police.

Law-enforcement officials believe the suspect was responsible for all the bombings in and around Austin this month.

Law-enforcement officials have identified Mark Anthony Conditt as the suspect in the wave of bombings this month in and around Austin, Texas, according to multiple media outlets.

Conditt, 24, was killed early Wednesday after being pursued by FBI and local police officials.

Citing officials, NBC News and The Wall Street Journal identified Conditt hours after he died. The Austin Police Department told Business Insider it would not confirm an identity until more ID checks had been completed and family had been informed.

NBC News also posted a video showing who it said was Conditt mailing packages at a FedEx store.

BREAKING: Austin serialbombing suspect identified as 24-year-old Mark Anthony Conditt,according to two law enforcement sources familiar with theinvestigation pic.twitter.com/p7s2SR2La2 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) March 21, 2018

Conditt lived in Pflugerville, a city northwest of Austin, the Austin American-Statesman newspaper reported. He was home-schooled before attending Austin Community College and working as a computer repair technician.

His mother, Danene, posted this photo of him in 2013:

Officials followed Conditt in a car, where he detonated a bomb, killing himself. An Austin police officer also fired a weapon at him.

Police believe Conditt is responsible for the recent spate of bombings in and around Austin that have killed two people and injured at least four others since March 2. Officials have not publicly identified a motive.

Last week, the Austin police chief, Brian Manley, told reporters that officials were investigating whether the bombings were race-related. The two people who died in the three earlier package bombings were black men, and those injured in the parcel bombings included a black woman and a Hispanic woman. Two white men were injured in the most recent bombing, which authorities believe was set off by a trip wire.

caption Police maintain a cordon near the site of an explosion in southwest Austin on March 18. source Reuters

Law enforcement identified Conditt as a suspect after using surveillance footage from a FedEx store in south Austin. They then tracked down his online browsing history, which they said showed searches on various shipping facilities, and eventually located his vehicle, the BBC reported.

US President Donald Trump congratulated “law enforcement and all concerned” after Conditt’s death.

AUSTIN BOMBING SUSPECT IS DEAD. Great job by law enforcement and all concerned! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 21, 2018

Police are still trying to figure out where the suspect was in the 24 hours before his death and whether there are other devices programmed to explode.