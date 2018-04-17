Expats Award Singapore Top Marks

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 17 April 2018 – The majority of Singapore-based expats surveyed by WorldFirst, agreed that the Lion City is an excellent destination to relocate to.













The findings come from a survey of 550 expats in Singapore, commissioned by international money transfer provider WorldFirst.

Rated 8.2/10 overall, safety was the biggest attraction, while the cost of living was the item expats would most likely change.

The expats surveyed originated from 51 countries and have been living in Singapore for a minimum of 3 months.

The survey revealed that 69% of expats relocated purely for their career, with a further 12% moving for a family member’s career

More than half of expats surveyed said that they are paid more for doing the same job in Singapore, while working the same hours, and that low tax and high salary were key attractions to moving – despite being an expensive place to live.





Rental prices, locally produced media and property prices were additional aspects that received low scores.

The full report is available for download on the WorldFirst Singapore website.

About the consumer respondent pool:

550 respondents

51 countries participated

40% female, 60% male

Respondents are WorldFirst Expatriates based in Singapore

Survey conducted December 2017

About WorldFirst

WorldFirst (worldfirst.com.) is an award-winning global leader in international money transfers. WorldFirst manages international payments for individuals and businesses across 45 currencies quickly, securely and at exchange rates up to seven times cheaper than those offered by the big four banks. As a fast growing fintech business, WorldFirst specialises in making foreign exchange simple, fast and fuss free for individuals and businesses with global ambitions. Since 2004, more than 200,000 individuals and businesses have used WorldFirst to transact more than $100 billion. WorldFirst operates all over the world and has over 600 employees based in eight offices across Sydney, London, Amsterdam, Austin-TX, Hong Kong, Singapore, Shenzhen and Tokyo. For more information, visit worldfirst.com/en-sg/