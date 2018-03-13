Ezbuy Celebrates 2nd Year Anniversary With Social Commerce, Friends Deal

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 13 March 2018 – ezbuy.sg, Singapore’s first and largest global shopping platform, celebrates its 2nd year anniversary since its rebranding from 65daigou to ezbuy in March 2016, with social commerce Friends Deal. Available on the ezbuy mobile app and website, ezbuy’s Friends Deal gives users the opportunity to enjoy shopping together at heavily discounted prices of up to 80% off.

Inspired by PinDuoDuo, a digital platform out of China which recorded more than 200 million visitors and achieved unicorn status with a company valuation of US$2 billion in 21 months, ezbuy’s Friends Deal utilises a similar but refined version of this social commerce concept for users to secure greater deals via their friends. This is the first time outside of China that enable users to rally on an individual’s friends and followers base rather than individual strangers as seen on other e-commerce group buying websites.

According to Wendy Liu, Co-founder of ezbuy, “Think of Friends Deal as buying in bulk and at rock-bottom prices, but with the help of friends. I liken it to the good old Singapore communal kampong spirit, but with a cutting-edge digital twist to the whole user experience.”

A game changer for social commerce, ezbuy will continue to refine the Friends Deal over the next few months, allowing users from all over the globe to Connect, Share and Earn. Incorporating key elements that allow smartphone users access to a wide variety of products from China, Korea, Singapore, and USA, Friends Deal will be the latest digital commerce format for users to source for greater deals via its mobile app and website.

Led by the original founding executives since its founding in 2010, ezbuy has maintained its privately-held ownership throughout its eight-year long history allowing to control key strategic and business decisions. The company is also the leading global shopping platform for cross-border transactions, having delivered hundreds of millions of packages to customers in Southeast Asia and transforming from a local home business to having presence in eight other countries — China, USA, Taiwan, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Korea and Indonesia. The company’s suite of product and business processes has also expanded over the last two years, in response to customers’ evolving trends and industry regulations.

Today, e-commerce platforms in the industry have applied several initiatives pioneered by ezbuy to address the pain points of customers, specifically for cross-border transactions. This includes pre-sale services like listing translations and flat-rate shipping fees; to after-sale services like shorter shipping duration and mitigating risks for customers to enjoy greater peace of mind when shopping globally.

About ezbuy.sg

ezbuy (owned by EZbuy Holdings Limited) is Singapore’s first and largest global shopping platform, founded in 2010 by a group of aspiring entrepreneurs with a unified mindset to bring quality products in a convenient way to the locals. A global marketplace for online retailers, customers can enjoy access to millions of quality products worldwide, from countries like China, USA, Taiwan, Korea and Local. Besides the access to ezbuy/Prime services, ezbuy have since expanded the marketplace from China, to USA, Taiwan, Korea and Local. As of today, ezbuy has more than 3 million customers from Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand. For more information, visit www.ezbuy.sg.

Making shopping online, Easier, Cheaper and Faster.

