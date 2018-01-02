The fabulous life of Wendi Deng Murdoch, who went from a poor childhood in China to investing in Snapchat, dating a 21-year-old model, and partying with Ivanka Trump

Murdoch lives worlds away from her roots.

Wendi Deng Murdoch grew up in small-town China, the daughter of two engineers who hoped she’d become a doctor.

Today, 49-year-old Murdoch is a powerful businesswoman with a varied career, who’s been married twice, once to media mogul Rupert Murdoch.

Below, take a look at some of the highlights of Murdoch’s personal and professional lives.

Wendi Deng Murdoch, who was born Deng Wen G, grew up poor in a small town in China, the daughter of engineers. “You didn’t know you were poor,” Murdoch told Vogue. “It’s just the way it was. So to get anyone’s attention you had to be smart.”

Murdoch enrolled in medical school to please her parents, then dropped out. She met a couple from California, Jake and Joyce Cherry, who sponsored her to come to the US.

Murdoch and Jake Cherry later got married; they split after less than three years.

Murdoch went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in economics from Cal State Northridge, and attended the Yale School of Management on scholarship.

Yale University.
After graduating from Yale, Murdoch landed a job at Star TV in Hong Kong and became a vice president. That’s where she met her second husband, media mogul Rupert Murdoch.

Wendi Deng Murdoch and Rupert Murdoch were married for 14 years. They split in 2013.

Rupert Murdoch and Wendi Deng Murdoch have two teenage daughters, Grace and Chloe.

While Wendi Deng Murdoch and Rupert Murdoch were married, Wendi Deng Murdoch brokered business deals in China and networked with power players from former British prime minister Tony Blair to actress Nicole Kidman.

Since splitting from Rupert Murdoch, her name has been linked with Blair, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and former Google chairman Eric Schmidt.

Murdoch has reportedly been dating 21-year-old model Bertold Zahoran since May 2017.

新年快樂 ????@wendimurdoch ❤ Happy New Year!???? Boldog új évet!????

A post shared by Bertold Zahoran (@bertoldzahoran) on

In 2011, Murdoch produced a movie, ‘Snow Flower and the Secret Fan,’ based on the bestselling novel by Lisa See. She also became the chief strategist of MySpace China.

As of 2016, Murdoch was an investor in Uber, Snapchat, and Warby Parker. Below is a photo from Murodch’s Instagram, featuring Arianna Huffington, an Uber director.

Murdoch is notorious for her matchmaking skills. She reportedly helped bring Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner back together after they split up in 2008 because of religious differences.

Personally or professionally, Murdoch’s primary passion seems to be connecting leaders from different fields and parts of the world. “Put people together,” she told Vogue, “and things can happen.”

