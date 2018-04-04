Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify before Congress next week regarding ‘privacy issues’

caption Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. source Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Facebook CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg will testify before Congress next Wednesday.

He is set to answer questions from the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

The congressional hearing is the latest development in the Facebook privacy scandal related to the data-analytics firm Cambridge Analytica.

Zuckerberg was previously reported to be preparing to testify before Congress.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is headed to Congress next Wednesday to face questions from the House Energy and Commerce Committee in the wake of his company’s data scandal.

The 10 a.m. hearing is expected to focus largely on the data scandal involving Facebook and the data firm Cambridge Analytica, which The New York Times and The Guardian revealed had improperly obtained the data of over 50 million Facebook users.

“This hearing will be an important opportunity to shed light on critical consumer data privacy issues and help all Americans better understand what happens to their personal information online,” a statement from the ranking members of the committee says.

caption Cambridge Analytica CEO Alexander Nix was secretly filmed bragging about his company’s ability to influence elections. source Channel 4 News

Cambridge Analytica was employed by President Donald Trump’s campaign to target ads to voters; former Trump campaign CEO and White House senior strategist Steve Bannon was involved with the firm, and has since said he came up with the name.

For Facebook, the controversy centers on the Cambridge Analytica’s improper use of Facebook user data and how Facebook handled the misuse of user data once it learned of it. Much of the data was collected many years ago, when Facebook allowed third-party researchers to collect data of both willing participants and their friends.

Zuckerberg initially responded to the news with silence, though he’s since been on a public-relations offensive in which he has participated in interviews, offered apologies, and, now, agreed to appear in front of Congress.