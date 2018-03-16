‘It’s horrifying how much they know’: An anonymous Facebook employee explained what it’s like to go face to face with Mark Zuckerberg’s ‘secret police’

caption Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg source Thomson Reuters

An anonymous Facebook employee has explained in a new interview with The Guardian what it’s like to be under investigation by Facebook’s internal investigations team.

The anonymous employee said that they received a message from their manager saying they would receive a promotion. They said their manager walked them down a corridor, praising their work, and then directed them into a meeting room.

Inside the meeting room were several members of Facebook’s internal investigations team, The Guardian reported. The investigators accused the employee of leaking information to a journalist, and the employee said they had records of screenshots, links clicked, and potentially the conversation with a journalist.

“It’s horrifying how much they know,” the anonymous employee told The Guardian, “you go into Facebook and it has this warm, fuzzy feeling of ‘we’re changing the world’ and ‘we care about things’. But you get on their bad side and all of a sudden you are face to face with Mark Zuckerberg’s secret police.”

The employee went on to say that “the counterbalance to giving you this huge trusting environment is if anyone steps out of line, they’ll squash you like a bug.”

It’s not unusual for technology companies to have internal investigation teams that try to root out leaks. But the full feature by The Guardian illuminates how widespread it is and how it works. Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment.