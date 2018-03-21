Most Facebook users believe Facebook will have a negative impact on society within 10 years

After remaining silent for days, Mark Zuckerberg finally addressed Cambridge Analytica’s data breach in accessing Facebook users’ personal information. Facebook’s oversight has launched an outpouring of criticism from leaders in the tech community, as well as mistrust from the platform’s users.

However, this isn’t the first time Facebook has faced skepticism in recent months. A December poll from CB Insights reveals that the majority of Facebook users feel that the site will negatively impact society within the next 10 years. As this chart by Statista shows, more people have feelings of antipathy towards Facebook than they do towards Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Apple combined.