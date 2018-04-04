Facebook’s new privacy rules just broke Tinder

caption Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Tinder customers found they couldn’t use the dating app on Wednesday, instead getting a technical error.

They encountered the problem soon after Facebook announced a set of sweeping restrictions on the amount of data third-party app developers can collect from its users.

Both Facebook and Tinder acknowledged the issue and said they are working on a fix.

You may not be able to do much swiping or matching on Tinder in the immediate future.

Both Facebook and Tinder confirmed the problem, and Facebook said it was indeed connected to the increased privacy restrictions.

“This was part of the changes that we announced today, and we are working with Tinder to address this issue,” a Facebook spokesman told Business Insider.

Tinder, meanwhile, is “working to have everyone swiping again soon,” the company said in a tweet.

A technical issue is preventing users from logging into Tinder. We apologize for the inconvenience and are working to have everyone swiping again soon. — Tinder (@Tinder) April 4, 2018

The Facebook spokesman declined to elaborate on what caused the problem. Other dating apps, including Bumble and Hinge, appeared to be working for customers who used Facebook to create their accounts.

Facebook has been reeling from the fallout from the Cambridge Analytica scandal, which involved a Trump-linked data firm improperly obtaining personal information from as many as 87 million Facebook users. In response to outcry from users over how much data third-party apps can collect on them, the social media giant announced Wednesday significant new limits, restricting apps from getting access to certain kinds of data and requiring developers to get its approval before offering particular types of apps.

Perhaps most problematic for Tinder, Facebook is now barring apps from asking users to access their relationship status.

Tinder users noticed Wednesday the app was asking for additional permissions to connect their accounts to Facebook – a popular way of logging into the app. But when users went to give those extra permissions, they were prevented from logging back in to Tinder; instead the app displayed an error message.

“Tinder requires you provide additional Facebook permissions in order to use a Tinder account. This information is used to create fuller profiles, verify authenticity and provide support,” the message read.

@Tinder this is what happens when i try to long in i have already gave facebook permission is there a way u guys can help me ? pic.twitter.com/LjVaaPu2qS — dylanmoore (@dylanmoore30) April 4, 2018