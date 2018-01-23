Fans honoured a Taco Bell that burned down with a fake candlelight vigil

Some 100 people attended a candlelight vigil to honor the Taco Bell that burned down in Montgomery, Alabama, last week. Facebook/Alex Boulware

When a Taco Bell outlet in Montgomery, Alabama, burned down last week (Jan 17), fans of the chain’s Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Taco Supremes, soft tacos, and other staples came together for a candlelight vigil.

There’s no better way to pay tribute to a fallen Taco Bell, right?

The event took place on Jan 21, and saw some 100 people gathered across the road from where the Taco Bell once stood.

As for those who showed up, we can say that they went all out. Just look at how they were dressed:

I can report the youths are at it at a Taco Bell vigil in Montgomery pic.twitter.com/K11dsZrhsc — Melissa Brown (@itsmelissabrown) January 22, 2018

Twitter/Melissa Brown

And many more who couldn’t make it down for the event posted their support for the vigil on the event’s Facebook page.

Here’s what some of them had to say:

Facebook/Madison Clark

Facebook/Mary Harrell

Facebook/Ashton McNabb

Of course, the Facebook page for the event, which called for people to “never forget the okay customer service and long wait line for the oh so delightful baja blasts and 5 dollar quesadilla box,” has since gone viral.

Ms Katie James, the creator of the group, told Montgomery Advertiser that the event was just supposed to be a “joke” with her friends (and her roommate who’s a fast food lover), but it caught the public’s eye and turned out to be something more.

“It just gave people something to talk about other than all the negativity that’s going on right now,” she added.

The irony of it all? She says that she hasn’t eaten at Taco Bell in years, as she is a bodybuilder.

In a statement, the owners of the outlet said that they were “overwhelmed by the displays of support” and are “already planning our comeback”, reported WSFA 12 News.