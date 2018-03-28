Few video games are as downright gorgeous as the latest ‘Far Cry’ game — see for yourself

Few games are as gorgeous as this:
That’s “Far Cry 5,” a brand new game for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC from the publisher behind blockbusters like “Assassin’s Creed.” It’s outrageously pretty, set in the wilds of modern day Montana.
When you’re not taking down the violent religious cult that lives in the game’s fictional “Hope County,” you’ll assuredly be awed by the sweeping vistas and lush vegetation.
Check it out:
Much of “Far Cry 5” is spent running through the woods of Montana with guns in-hand. Thankfully, the woods are lush and vibrant.
It looks like wilderness because, ya know, we’re talking about Montana here — it’s pretty wild!
“Far Cry 5” takes place on the most beautiful day of the year. And it’s a massive open world, so you can go wherever you want right from the beginning.
There is a day and night cycle, and the night sky is especially resplendent with glory. Look at all those stars!
But “Far Cry 5” isn’t all wilderness: There are also dream-like sequences that are similarly gorgeous, if fantastical.
The “Far Cry” series is known for these dream-like, hallucinatory sequences as of late. In the case of “Far Cry 5,” the sequences take place due to the cult’s drug: Bliss.
Even the game’s loading screens are gorgeous, like this one that features the white flowers that produce the cult’s drug.
Here’s another gorgeous loading screen, featuring one of many churches scattered throughout Hope County:
The few towns scattered around Hope County are…colorful to say the least.
Fall’s End is the first one I encountered. It’s the kind of place that has large bald eagle murals.
Its residents are similarly rough around the edges, at least in terms of personality, but they’re some of the most realistic-looking human characters I’ve ever seen in a game.
These images are all taken from the game on my home PlayStation 4 Pro — this is how the game actually looks in action.
Some of the most impressive moments in “Far Cry 5,” visually speaking, are when you take to the skies.
Planes are a new addition to the “Far Cry” formula — we’re talking propeller planes, not 747s.
There’s also plenty of mood in the game, like this prepper bunker:
Even the game’s more graphic moments are visually impressive, like this creepy shrine to the game’s religious cult’s leader:
Or the creepy cult leader himself, Joseph Seed — here he is looking like an extra from “Boogie Nights”:
I’m barely scratching the surface here — “Far Cry 5” is a massive, gorgeous game that’s available as of this week on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. Check it out in action right here: