Fashion critic Zaihani Mohd Zain has apologised for her bodyshaming comments

In her post, Zaihani says: “It wasn’t my intention to body shame anyone – family, friends or followers. But my Facebook status was about manspreading, which I experienced recently. During as my career as chief stylist for almost three decades, I would never have been able to carry out my duties if I was judgmental. So if I have offended any family, friends or followers, I sincerely apologise from the bottom of my heart.”

Manspreading is a term used for males that sit in public areas with their legs apart, inconveniencing others around them.

Since the incident, Zaihani has almost completely erased her presence on social media, with only a private Instagram page, no Twitter and an almost completely empty Facebook page.