Fashion critic Zaihani Mohd Zain has apologised for her bodyshaming comments

Fashion critic Zaihani Mohd Zain, who earlier this week came under fire for her controversial comments, has apologised.
Zaihani said in a Facebook post that those who weigh above 60kg shouldn’t attend fashion shows as it was uncomfortable for other people attending.
The reputed image consultant has since gone back on these comments, apologising for her post on social media.
Website UNRESERVED reported that Zaihani apologised via an Instagram post, writing: “ So if I have offended any family, friends or followers, I sincerely apologise from the bottom of my heart”.
She also went on to claim that it was not that she wanted to offend anyone through her views, rather her reaction was caused by a man that she was sitting next to.
“I was sitting beside a guest of honour who did not respect my space. His thigh was on my chair and he did nothing about it although I showed that I was uncomfortable with it,” she wrote.
Zaihani explained that even though she did not mean to bodyshame, her post was more of a criticism towards manspreading, of which she “experienced recently” at the fashion show.
Manspreading is a term used for males that sit in public areas with their legs apart, inconveniencing others around them.
Since the incident, Zaihani has almost completely erased her presence on social media, with only a private Instagram page, no Twitter and an almost completely empty Facebook page.