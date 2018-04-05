Fashion e-commerce platform Zilingo is poised to make an impact in Southeast Asia with its latest $54m Series C funding

If you’ve not heard of online fashion marketplace Zilingo it’s about time you did as it’s making an impact in the Southeast Asian e-commerce space.
Zilingo, which aggregates small fashion sellers in Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia onto a single platform, just announced that it has raised $54 million in a Series C funding round, said a statement on Thursday (April 5).
It is backed by well-known investors such as Sequoia Capital India, Burda Principal Investments, Sofina, and American billionaire Tim Draper and plans to use the funding to further expand its presence in Indonesia as well as to look into launching in the Philippines in the near future.
The latest round of funding comes on the heels of the company’s $17 million Series B round five months ago, making it among the top 10 funded startups/tech companies in Singapore.
The company was formed in October 2015 by its CEO Ankiti Bose and CTO Dhruv Kapoor and boasts more than 10,000 merchants to date on the platform .
Zilingo also recently launched AsiaMall, a B2B service which allows merchants around the world to buy wholesale fashion from Asian suppliers.