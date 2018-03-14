The 13 movies that made $1 billion at the box office the fastest, including Marvel’s ‘Black Panther’

- source
- Disney
This week, “Black Panther” became one of the 33 movies in history to make $1 billion at the global box office.
It also accomplished this feat in under a month, which only 12 other films have ever done.
“Black Panther” joins several other Marvel films on this list, which we ranked by the days it took each film to gross $1 billion worldwide.
We used each film’s gross on the day it passed $1 billion to break any ties.
Here are the 13 movies that made $1 billion at the global box office in less than a month:
13. “Beauty and the Beast” — 29 days
- Disney
Release date: March 17, 2017
Date it crossed $1 billion: April 12, 2017
Box office total: $1,263,521,126
12. “Captain America: Civil War” — 24 days
- Marvel
Release date: April 27, 2016
Date it crossed $1 billion: May 20, 2016
Box office total: $1,153,304,495
11. “Black Panther” — 24 days
- Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
Release date: February 16, 2018
Date it crossed $1 billion: March 11, 2018
Box office total (so far): $1,079,891,584
10. “Avengers: Age of Ultron” — 24 days
- Marvel
Release date: April 22, 2015
Date it crossed $1 billion: May 15, 2015
Box office total: $1,405,403,694
9. “Iron Man 3” — 22 days
- Marvel
Release date: April 25, 2013
Date it crossed $1 billion: May 16, 2013
Box office total: $1,214,811,252
8. “The Avengers” — 19 days
- Marvel
Release date: April 25, 2012
Date it crossed $1 billion: May 13, 2012
Box office total: $1,518,812,988
7. “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2” — 19 days
- Warner Bros.
Release date: July 13, 2011
Date it crossed $1 billion: July 31, 2011
Box office total: $1,341,511,219
6. “Avatar” — 19 days
- 20th Century Fox
Release date: December 16, 2009
Date it crossed $1 billion:January 3, 2010
Box office total: $2,787,965,087
5. “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” — 19 days
- Lucasfilm
Release date: December 13, 2017
Date it crossed $1 billion: December 31, 2017
Box office total: $1,331,699,278
4. “The Fate of the Furious” — 19 days
- Universal
Release date: April 12, 2017
Date it crossed $1 billion: April 30, 2017
Box office total: $1,236,005,118
3. “Furious 7” — 17 days
- Universal Pictures
Release date: April 1, 2015
Date it crossed $1 billion: April 17, 2015
Box office total: $1,516,045,911
2. “Jurassic World” — 13 days
- Universal
Release date: June 10, 2015
Date it crossed $1 billion: June 22, 2015
Box office total: $1,671,713,208
1. “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” — 12 days
- Disney
Release date: December 16, 2015
Date it crossed $1 billion: December 27, 2015
Box office total: $2,068,223,624