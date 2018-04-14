The FBI has reportedly seized recordings of Trump’s and Stormy Daniels’ lawyers’ conversations

caption Michael Cohen, U.S. President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, takes a phone call as he sits outside near the Loews Regency hotel on Park Ave on April 13, 2018 in New York City. source Yana Paskova/Getty Images

The FBI has seized recordings of phone calls between Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen and Stormy Daniels’ lawyer, according to CNN.

Cohen’s offices were raided by federal investigators earlier this week over allegations of bank fraud and campaign-finance violations.

Cohen has admitted to paying off Stormy Daniels in the run-up to the 2016 US election, but denies it was because of an alleged affair between the adult actress and Trump.

Federal investigators might soon learn a lot more about what really happened between Donald Trump and Stormy Daniels.

Trump’s longtime lawyer Michael Cohen secretly recorded his conversations with Stormy Daniel’s former lawyer Keith Davidson, according to a new report from CNN – and the FBI has now reportedly seized those recordings.

Davidson represented two women who President Donald Trump is alleged to have had extramarital affairs with: adult actress Stormy Daniels (real name Stephanie Clifford) and Playboy model Karen McDougal.

Federal investigators raided Cohen’s office and other locations earlier this week over allegations of bank fraud and campaign-finance violations. As a result of that raid, the FBI has reportedly obtained audio recordings of conversations between Cohen and Davidson from when the latter represented Daniels and McDougal.

The audio has the potential to shed significant new light on the hush money Cohen paid Daniels in the run-up to the 2016 US election, which she alleges was to stay silent about an extramarital affair with Trump, which Trump and Cohen deny. (“Just because something isn’t true doesn’t mean that it can’t cause you hurt or damage,” Cohen has said.)

Davidson, meanwhile, has indicated that he didn’t have knowledge of any recordings. A spokesperson for him told CNN: “Attorney Davidson never consented to any recordings of his conversations with Mr. Cohen. If they in fact do exist, Attorney Davidson will pursue all his legal rights under the law.”