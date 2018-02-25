21 incredible photos from the figure skating gala exhibition at the Winter Olympics

By
Cork Gaines, Business Insider US
-

source
Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

As has become tradition at the Winter Olympics, one of the final events of the games was actually not an event at all, but rather an exhibition – the figure skating gala.

After two weeks of competition in five events, the gala is a chance for the figure skaters to let to let their hair down, have a little fun, and entertain the fans without the pressure of having to impress the judges.

Thanks to the relaxed atmosphere and edgier lighting, the gala often produces the best figure skating photos of the Olympics and Pyeongchang 2018 did not disappoint.

Below we collected our favorite photos from Getty and Reuters.

The costumes are a little more fun at the gala, such as the tiger stripes worn by Alina Zagitova, an Olympic Athlete from Russia.

source
John Sibley/Reuters

You won’t see jeans during the medal competitions.

source
Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

Or these Olympic rings sunglasses worn by Kim Kyu-eun and Alex Kang-chan Kam of South Korea.

source
John Sibley/Reuters

A view from above of Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France.

source
Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan, who won gold in men’s single skating, spins on the Olympic rings.

source
Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

As usual, Hanyu was one of the stars.

source
Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

The lighting during the gala created a more dramatic scene than the medal events.

source
Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

The silhouettes on the ice create gorgeous photos.

source
John Sibley/Reuters

Valentina Marchei and Ondrej Hotarek of Italy

source
Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

Marchei goes flying.

source
Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

It may look like Marchei is flying solo here, but if you look closely you can see Hotarek holding her up, with just one arm no less.

source
Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

Evgenia Medvedeva from Russia.

source
John Sibley/Reuters

Kim Kyu-eun and Alex Kang-chan Kam of South Korea

source
Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

The super hero costume on Javier Fernandez of Spain was fun, but the Chuck Taylor-like skates deserved a gold medal.

source
Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

Shoma Uno of Japan. Well, Uno’s shadow to be more accurate.

source
Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

This time we get Uno and his shadow.

source
Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Fans were obsessed with the chemistry shown by Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir of Canada during the games as people desperately want them to be a couple off the ice. This photo is not going to help matters.

source
Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Another beautiful shot of everybody’s favorite maybe, maybe-not couple.

source
Jamie Squire/Getty Images

A view from above of all the skaters on the ice together.

caption
Ano
source
Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Satako Miyahara of Japan.

source
Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Misha Ge took a selfie with the entire group, including the young flower retrievers, and Hanyu soaring above everybody else. There is no way he got everybody in the photo, right?

source
Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

He did! Epic selfie is epic.

“Ice Family” @isufigureskating

A post shared by Misha Ge (@mishage8) on

Now check out the the best images from the closing ceremony.

source
NBC

The Winter Olympics are now over – Here are the biggest moments from the closing ceremony