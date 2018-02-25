21 incredible photos from the figure skating gala exhibition at the Winter Olympics

- source
- Lucy Nicholson/Reuters
As has become tradition at the Winter Olympics, one of the final events of the games was actually not an event at all, but rather an exhibition – the figure skating gala.
After two weeks of competition in five events, the gala is a chance for the figure skaters to let to let their hair down, have a little fun, and entertain the fans without the pressure of having to impress the judges.
Thanks to the relaxed atmosphere and edgier lighting, the gala often produces the best figure skating photos of the Olympics and Pyeongchang 2018 did not disappoint.
Below we collected our favorite photos from Getty and Reuters.
The costumes are a little more fun at the gala, such as the tiger stripes worn by Alina Zagitova, an Olympic Athlete from Russia.
- John Sibley/Reuters
You won’t see jeans during the medal competitions.
- Lucy Nicholson/Reuters
Or these Olympic rings sunglasses worn by Kim Kyu-eun and Alex Kang-chan Kam of South Korea.
- John Sibley/Reuters
A view from above of Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France.
- Lucy Nicholson/Reuters
Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan, who won gold in men’s single skating, spins on the Olympic rings.
- Lucy Nicholson/Reuters
As usual, Hanyu was one of the stars.
- Lucy Nicholson/Reuters
The lighting during the gala created a more dramatic scene than the medal events.
- Lucy Nicholson/Reuters
The silhouettes on the ice create gorgeous photos.
- John Sibley/Reuters
Valentina Marchei and Ondrej Hotarek of Italy
- Lucy Nicholson/Reuters
Marchei goes flying.
- Lucy Nicholson/Reuters
It may look like Marchei is flying solo here, but if you look closely you can see Hotarek holding her up, with just one arm no less.
- Lucy Nicholson/Reuters
Evgenia Medvedeva from Russia.
- John Sibley/Reuters
Kim Kyu-eun and Alex Kang-chan Kam of South Korea
- Lucy Nicholson/Reuters
The super hero costume on Javier Fernandez of Spain was fun, but the Chuck Taylor-like skates deserved a gold medal.
- Lucy Nicholson/Reuters
Shoma Uno of Japan. Well, Uno’s shadow to be more accurate.
- Lucy Nicholson/Reuters
This time we get Uno and his shadow.
- Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
Fans were obsessed with the chemistry shown by Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir of Canada during the games as people desperately want them to be a couple off the ice. This photo is not going to help matters.
- Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
Another beautiful shot of everybody’s favorite maybe, maybe-not couple.
- Jamie Squire/Getty Images
A view from above of all the skaters on the ice together.
- Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
Satako Miyahara of Japan.
- Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Misha Ge took a selfie with the entire group, including the young flower retrievers, and Hanyu soaring above everybody else. There is no way he got everybody in the photo, right?
- Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
He did! Epic selfie is epic.
- NBC