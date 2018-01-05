People in Washington DC lined up at midnight to buy the explosive Trump book that’s been dominating headlines all week — and it sold out at one store in 20 minutes

The newly-released tell-all book on the inner-workings of President Donald Trump’s administration hit some store shelves at midnight on Friday.

One popular bookstore in Washington DC reportedly sold out in 20 minutes.

Written by columnist Michael Wolff, “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” was released four days ahead of schedule, and one day after Trump’s attorney sent a threatening case-and-desist letter to Henry Holt and Company, the book’s publisher.

“We will be selling it at MIDNIGHT TONIGHT,” Kramerbooks tweeted Thursday night. Pictures on social media showed a sizeable crowd at the store. A Washington-based BuzzFeed reporter cited a store clerk who said the book had sold out in minutes.

Midnight line for FIRE AND FURY at @kramerbooks in DC. Well done, Charles Harder and @realDonaldTrump. pic.twitter.com/Mn2rNO2QdC — Chris Geidner (@chrisgeidner) January 5, 2018

“We see ‘Fire and Fury’ as an extraordinary contribution to our national discourse, and are proceeding with the publication of the book,” the publisher said in a statement on Thursday.

The book has received critical attention after a series of excerpts were released this week, which included various disparaging quotes from former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, and other eyebrow-raising details of the Trump administration.

White House officials threw cold water on the book’s claims and attempted to discredit the author.

“Participating in a book that can only be described as trashy tabloid fiction exposes their sad desperate attempts at relevancy,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a press conference Wednesday.