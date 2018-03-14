Fitbit just introduced a $100 fitness tracker for kids — here’s how it works

Fitbit just launched a new $100 fitness tracker with the goal of getting kids to be more active.

Called the Fitbit Ace, the new band is designed specifically for children. It comes in two colors – purple and blue – and costs $100.

Fitbit says it designed the band to help fight childhood obesity. It can automatically track kids’ activity, remind them to get up and move, and set activity goals for them to meet.

Fitbit Ace is available for presale starting March 13. Here’s how it works:

Kids will be able to compete against their friends or their family members with daily or weekend activity challenges.

Parents will be able to check kids’ activity and approve kids’ friend requests in the app, as well as set limits on what their kids can see.

The band will be available to buy on Fitbit’s website and at Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and Kohl’s sometime after April 2018.