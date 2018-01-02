What it’s like to fly aboard the Blackshape Prime, a private aircraft dubbed the ‘Ferrari of the Sky’

caption Aerial shot of the Mornington Peninsula in Melbourne, Australia source Rosie Perper/Business Insider

The Blackshape Prime is a new luxury two-seater aircraft that flies like a high-end sports car.

The Prime’s frame is made of carbon-fiber, one of the same materials used on the Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

The aircraft is ideal for experienced hobby pilots or novice fliers.

While supercars may satisfy a driver’s need for speed, The Blackshape Prime aircraft aims to the choice for high-speed air travel.

Melbourne, Australia-based PLA Aviation Services have unveiled a sleek two-seater luxury aircraft called the Blackshape Prime, which has been dubbed the “Ferrari of the Sky.” And rightly so; the aircraft’s high-end carbon-fiber frame makes it lighter and smoother than its competitors, allowing it to cut through the air and turn with ease.

But the Prime’s most impressive feature is its speed. It can hit about 174 mph (280 kilometers per hour), which is on par some of quickest small passenger aircraft.

It can travel a distance of up to 685 miles (1,100 kilometers) before it needs to refuel, making it a great, albeit flashy, way to travel.

The plane is great for for airplane aficionados, but is also enjoyable for novice flyers, like myself. The aircraft features dual controls for both the pilot up front and the passenger in back, allowing the passenger to be a back-seat pilot, of sorts.

Nic Waugh, owner of PLA Aviation Services, which exclusively distributes the aircraft in Australia and New Zealand, describes his motivation to buy the plane: “There really is nothing else like this on the market,” he said. “You’ve heard cars described as the ultimate driving machine, well this is really the ultimate flying machine.”

According to Waugh, The Prime outshines comparable aircraft on the market: “Other small aircrafts can feel pretty rough and ready, whereas this is smooth and flies like a much larger plane.”

“If you’ve got a sports car in the garage, why not have one in the hangar?” Waugh added.

I was one of the first in Australia to test the plane. Scroll down to see how it went …

The Blackshape Prime’s frame is made of carbon fiber, the same material Boeing uses on some of its jets.

source Rosie Perper/Business Insider

Carbon fiber is not only lightweight, but extremely durable. Boeing uses it for the body of its 787 Dreamliner commercial jet.

The Prime’s lightweight body also allows for easy maneuvering in the hangar.

Not only is it fast, its also safe.

source Rosie Perper/Business Insider

The aircraft features a powerful Rotax engine with a twin exhaust system, designed for maximum efficiency in flight.

The Prime also boasts safety features like four-point safety belts, anti-blast fuel tanks, and an advanced electrical system.

The interior is as stylish as the exterior.

source Rosie Perper/Business Insider

Style and function are equally important on the Prime.

The European-styled interior features Italian leather seats, front adjustable foot pedals for comfort, and enough room for passengers to easily stow luggage at the foot of the Prime’s slim body.

There are dual controls for the pilot and the passenger.

caption Controls and interior view from the Blackshape Prime source Rosie Perper/Business Insider

Perhaps staying true to its “Ferrari of the Sky” moniker, both the pilot and passenger experience are important in the Blackshape Prime, as you would find in the world’s finest sports cars

The aircraft features dual controls, allowing the passenger to be a back-seat pilot, of sorts.

It’s slim and sleek.

source Rosie Perper/Business Insider

The aircraft’s body is streamlined, and its interior resembles the snug occupant-centered environment of a luxury sports car.

Blackshape Prime is designed for novice and experienced fliers.

source Rosie Perper/Business Insider

The Blackshape was designed with all levels of expertise in mind.

PLA Aviation offers flight school to those awaiting a Blackshape purchase, allowing first-time fliers to obtain a pilot’s license with ease.

Once in the air, the jet soars effortlessly.

source Rosie Perper/Business Insider

The plane glided above the Mornington Peninsula in Melbourne, providing an incredibly smooth ride and beautiful panoramic views.

For such a compact aircraft, the Blackshape delivers across the board.

source Rosie Perper/Business Insider

From the interior, to the wings.

The aircraft starts at AUD $268,000 ( about $210,000 USD).

source Rosie Perper/Business Insider

The Prime is sold through PLA Aviation and other distributors in North America and Europe.