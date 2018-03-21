Foodpanda is opening a pop-up restaurant in Singapore – and it includes popular names like Crystal Jade and Nene Chicken

Favourites by Foodpanda will officially launch on March 30, at 71 Woodlands Ave 10. Foodpanda

Foodies living near the Singapore-Johor Causeway are about to receive some exciting news.

Foodpanda is set to introduce its first 30-seater pop-up kitchen and restaurant, Favourites by Foodpanda, on March 30 near Woodlands Industrial Xchange.

It will house nine popular food and beverage brands: Nene Chicken, Ichiban Bento, Ben & Jerry’s, Crystal Jade Kitchen, Crystal Jade La Mian Xiao Long Bao, Coca Cola, Saap Saap Thai, Kaffe & Toast and Wingzone.

Besides the option of dining in, the restaurant will also deliver to areas within a 5km radius of the vicinity, such Sembawang and Yishun. Customers will be able to mix and customise their orders with food from multiple restaurants while paying a single delivery fee.

Owned by tech giant Delivery Hero, Foodpanda will be piloting the dine-in concept in both Singapore and Berlin. Additionally, they intend to open another two to three outlets in Singapore by the end of 2018.

“We are proud to be the first delivery company in Singapore to operate a dine-in restaurant, creating a fun and vibrant market kitchen atmosphere,” Luc Andreani, managing director of Foodpanda Singapore said.

The utility of the pop-up kitchen will be offered to partner brands rent-free. In exchange, Foodpanda will take a percentage commission from sales. At the same time, partner brands will be able to reach a new geographical customer base in the North region and expand their output.

Food delivery rival Deliveroo had previously also expressed plans to open a dine-in kitchen in 2018.

In an interview with Business Insider, William Shu, CEO of Deliveroo, emphasised that the eventual outcome would depend on the local team’s strategy and implementation.

While Deliveroo is currently operating a central kitchen at its Katong Editions site, they were not able to obtain a dine-in permit, according to The Business Times. It is reported that Deliveroo will be exploring the dine-in concept at its upcoming Editions sites instead.