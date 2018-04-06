Former Singapore police officer left in coma after Bali motorbike accident dies

Mr Mirkhan died after being air-lifted to Singapore from a hospital in Bali, Indonesia, on Thursday (April 5) morning. Facebook/ Shea Mariff

A former police officer who slipped into a coma after sustaining injuries in a motorcycle accident in the holiday island of Bali over the Easter weekend has died.

Singaporean Mr Mirkhan Ariffin died on on Thursday (April 5) morning, hours after he was air-lifted from the Sanglah General Hospital in the island’s capital Denpasar to the Singapore General Hospital, according to a report in Malay-language newspaper Berita Harian.

Mr Mirkhan, 43, had been in Bali on holiday with his wife, Ms Nadine Sulastri, also 43, when the accident happened last Sunday afternoon.

Villagers there said Mr Mirkhan had jammed on the brakes of the bike after he hit a dog on a mountainous road, throwing both him and his wife, who was his pillion, off, reported The Straits Times.

He suffered a fractured neck and right collar bone as well as four broken ribs and slipped into a coma following surgery, while his wife escaped with minor skin injuries.

An online appeal on crowdfunding platform gofundme.com managed to raised a total of $122,433 – at the time of writing – through donations for his treatment and airlift back to Singapore.

His three daughters, who live in Australia, flew back to be with their father.

One of them, Ms Sorfinah Mirkhan, 19, posted a series of heartbreaking tweets right from when he was taken to the hospital leading up to the moment he was taken off life support.

i accept this fate. i accept the fact that i’ve lost my father since days ago but rather had him on life support, hoping for a miracle to happen — Lockette (@narajlee) April 5, 2018

and… it’s a flatline. thank you, pops. you had been nothing but an incredible dad to us. — Lockette (@narajlee) April 5, 2018

Her final tweet read: “And…it’s a flatline. Thank you, pops. You had been nothing but an incredible dad to us.”.