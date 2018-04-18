People are spending over $1 million each day on the iPhone version of ‘Fortnite’ — and it’s only been out for a month

source Epic Games

“Fortnite Battle Royale” has only been available on iOS devices for the last 30 days, but it’s already grossed more than $25 million in that time.

Data from analytics firm Sensor Tower also shows how average daily player spending in “Fortnite” has topped $1 million globally on the App Store, with the game coming only second to Netflix in terms of the amount of time Americans spend inside the app.

“Fortnite” is the most popular game in the world right now. And even though it’s only been available on iOS devices for a month now, it’s already made a huge impact, according to new data from analytics firm Sensor Tower.

“One month after debuting as an invite-only test event, the mobile version of Fortnite has become a bona fide smartphone gaming sensation, having grossed more than $25 million in its first 30 days – and it has only been available to all iOS gamers since April 1,” Sensor Tower wrote in a blog post.

The firm added that average daily player spending in “Fortnite” has topped $1 million globally on Apple’s App Store, grossing more than most of the other top-earning apps – mainstays like Tinder, Pandora, and YouTube.

And in another all-important category, “Fortnite” is second only to Netflix in terms of the amount of time Americans are actually spending inside the app. Clearly, people are playing this game a lot, and often.

“Fortnite” is still coming to Android phones, but for now, the game is available as a free download for iOS devices, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The game makes its money through in-app purchases, where you can buy virtual currency to buy new outfits for your character.

Sensor Tower predicts “Fortnite” could gross as much as $500 million by the end of 2018 across iOS and Android devices alone.