Meteors are falling in ‘Fortnite’ — and they could change the game as we know it

source Reddit user Plus5Defense / Epic Games

Meteors have been seen falling in “Fortnite: Battle Royale” as the game wraps up Season 3 and players await the beginning of Season 4.

The celestial phenomenon has caused players to speculate what the meteors could mean for the future of “Fortnite” and the game map.

Some “Fortnite” theorists have suggested the meteor might hit Tilted Towers, the most populated area in the game, effectively changing the landscape of the game as we know it.

“Fortnite: Battle Royale” is the most popular video game in the world right now, and the game might be going through a big change soon based on what players are seeing.

If you play “Fortnite: Battle Royale” right now, and you look up in the sky there’s a good chance you’ll see falling meteors. Some believe the meteor will hit one of the game’s most popular areas, Tilted Towers.

A blog dedicated to Fortnite news and related content pointed out Wednesday that many players have noticed large “shooting stars” falling across the sky while playing the game. The “stars” were first spotted a few days ago, according to Fortnite Intel, when they were much smaller and often hard to spot, but have been growing rapidly in size and frequency today.

Here’s what it looks like in the game now:

As the “shooting stars” get closer and appear to come closer to the ground, more players have been referring to them as meteors.

Many have started to speculate about what the meteors could signal for the game, and what the ramifications might be if one actually hits the ground.

Within “Fortnite,” time is measured in “Battle Royale Seasons,” which last about three months.

The game is currently in Season 3, which is scheduled to end on April 30, leading many to believe that the meteor could drastically change the “Fortnite” map with a fiery blast – in a similar way that the dinosaurs were wiped out – especially if it were to hit “Tilted Towers,” one of the most high-traffic, metropolitan areas in the game, where the meteor has been spotted.

All my fellow friends that land at tilted tower it might come to end tomorrow where are we gonna land #RipTiltedTowers #Fortnite #meteor — Sarmad (@SarmadPlays) April 18, 2018

Videos of the meteors have revealed an Easter-egg sound effect that is triggered by a player pointing directly at it, as demonstrated by Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, the most-followed Fortnite streamer on Twitch, saying “IT IS THE END! IT IS COMING!”:

Hardcore fans on Reddit and Twitter have even suggested that listening closely to the sound made by the meteor might convey a secret hint from the game developers at the fate of the meteor via Morse code, a theory that Ninja, who is a well-known consultant of the developers, showed interest in by retweeting:

M O R S E C O D E — timthetatman (@timthetatman) April 18, 2018

We’ll know what these meteors mean for sure in the coming days.