Four big concurrent events at CHINAPLAS

3rd Industry 4.0 Conference, Tech Talk, Medical Plastics Connect, CMF Inspiration for Design x Innovation





SHANGHAI, CHINA – Media OutReach – 13 March 2018 – Development of plastics and rubber technologies has roared ahead like a tiger in current years. CHINAPLAS, as a leading trade fair, offers a technology-oriented platform for those sectors globally. Not only will 4,000 distinguished exhibitors showcase their advanced products and services at CHINAPLAS 2018, show organizer Adsale Exhibition Services Ltd. will also hold several exciting concurrent events. These will include “3rd Industry 4.0 Conference”, “Tech Talk”, “Medical Plastics Connect” and “CMF Inspiration for Design x Innovation”. Experts from all over the world will gather in Shanghai this April to assess market trends and highlight innovative technologies.

3rd Industry 4.0 Conference

Industry 4.0 solutions facilitate business transformation. CHINAPLAS started organizing a conference on this topic two years ago and received enthusiastic feedback. With continuing, full support from VDMA, the German Engineering Federation, the “3rd Industry 4.0 Conference” will take place at CHINAPLAS 2018. Participants can expect plenty of industry 4.0 factory case studies and in-depth application discussions. Participants will be inspired by the best proven German practices, to help them stride into Industry 4.0 era. At present, Arburg, EREMA, KUKA, KraussMaffei, RWTH Aachen University, Wittmann Battenfeld and other well-known enterprises have confirmed their presence as guest speakers.

Tech Talk

The organizer introduced “Tech Talk” last year to enrich the technology content of CHINAPLAS, creating a platform for international exhibitors to launch their state-of-the-art products. “Tech Talk” will shed light on a wide range of topics, including:

Smart Manufacturing: automation/robotics, micro-injection molding, digitalization and 3D printing etc.

Innovative Materials: lightweighting, micro-foaming, multi-functionality, anti-UV, anti-bacterial materials, etc.

Green Solutions: biodegradable materials, low VOCs, energy saving, and recycling etc.

Medical Plastics Connect

CHINAPLAS has taken an active role in promoting the application of medical plastics technology in medical devices, consumables and drug packaging for three consecutive years.





“Medical Plastics Connect” is an array of activities to comprehensively present cutting-edge and practical medical plastics solutions to visitors, through open forums, guidebook, pop-up kiosk and guided tour. International experts will be invited to share their valuable knowledge on hot topics such as sterilization-resistant materials, composite materials for pharmaceutical packaging, medical TPU and PEEK resins, precision tubing solutions, cleanroom injection molding technology etc.

CMF Inspiration for Design x Innovation

Product design is increasingly grabbing people’s attention. Color, Material and Finish (CMF) is vital for product design, and directly influences users’ product experiences. Good CMF design reinforces a positive product image and is essential in building a successful brand.





CHINAPLAS is responding to market needs by launching “CMF Inspiration for Design x Innovation“. The event consists of a “CMF Inspiration Wall” a “CMF Design Forum”. Global leading plastics technology suppliers and CMF masters will talk about product innovations and the latest market trends.

CHINAPLAS 2018 will be run from April 24-27, 2018 in Shanghai, PR China. For more information and pre-registration for CHINAPLAS, please visit www.ChinaplasOnline.com.