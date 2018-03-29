Laura Ingraham apologizes to Parkland shooting survivor after 3 advertisers pull commercials from her Fox News show — here’s how other companies are responding

Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg organized a boycott campaign against companies that run ads on Laura Ingraham’s Fox News show after the host posted a tweet mocking Hogg.

Wayfair is the latest company to publicly confirm that it will be pulling ads from the show.

On Thursday, Ingraham apologized to Hogg on Twitter.

Here’s how the companies have responded so far.

Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg called for a boycott against companies that advertise on Fox News host Laura Ingraham’s show after she posted a tweet mocking Hogg, saying he “whines” about not being accepted into colleges he applied to.

Hogg responded to her tweet, asking: “Soooo @IngrahamAngle what are your biggest advertisers … Asking for a friend,” and added the hashtag #BoycottIngramAdverts.

He later tweeted a list of companies that he said were advertisers on Ingraham’s show and urged his followers to contact them.

On Thursday morning, pet-food company Nutrish confirmed on Twitter that it was making plans to pull ads from the TV show. TripAdvisor and Wayfair later followed suit.

Ingraham apologized to Hogg on Twitter on Thursday afternoon. “I apologize for any upset or hurt my tweet caused him or any of the brave victims of Parkland,” she wrote.

She continued in a second tweet: “For the record, I believe my show was the first to feature David immediately after that horrific shooting and even noted how ‘poised’ he was given the tragedy. As always, he’s welcome to return to the show anytime for a productive discussion.”

Here’s how other companies have responded so far:

Wayfair

On Thursday afternoon, online furniture retailer Wayfair confirmed to Business Insider that it would be pulling ads from the TV show.

“As a company, we support open dialogue and debate on issues. However, the decision of an adult to personally criticize a high school student who has lost his classmates in an unspeakable tragedy is not consistent with our values. We do not plan to continue advertising on this particular program,” a spokesperson for the company told Business Insider.

TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor confirmed to Business Insider on Thursday that it would be pulling ads from the TV show.

A spokesman for the company said that it does not “condone the inappropriate comments made by this broadcaster.”

He continued: “These statements focused on a high school student, cross the line of decency.”

Here’s the full statement from TripAdvisor:

We believe strongly in the values of our company, especially the one that says, “We are better together.” We also believe Americans can disagree while still being agreeable, and that the free exchange of ideas within a community, in a peaceful manner, is the cornerstone of our democracy. We do not, however, condone the inappropriate comments made by this broadcaster. In our view, these statements focused on a high school student, cross the line of decency. As such, we have made a decision to stop advertising on that program. It is important to note that TripAdvisor has a global and diverse customer base, and is an active advertiser on a number of networks including news. Our media buys target a variety of time slots and audiences. That said, we will continue to monitor where our advertisements appear in the open market to ensure they fit our guidelines.

Nutrish

Pet-food company Nutrish was the first company to publicly respond to requests on Twitter for it to cut ads on Fox News:

“We are in the process of removing our ads from Laura Ingraham’s program,” the company tweeted on Thursday morning.

Sleep Number

Mattress chain Sleep Number has not yet confirmed to Business Insider whether it will be pulling ads.

AT&T

AT&T, which features Taylor Swift in its DirectTV ad, has not yet confirmed to Business Insider whether it will be pulling ads.

Allstate Insurance

Insurance company Allstate has not yet confirmed to Business Insider whether it will be pulling ads.

Esurance

Insurance company Esurance has not yet confirmed to Business Insider whether it will be pulling ads.

Bayer

Pharmaceutical company Bayer has not yet confirmed to Business Insider whether it will be pulling ads.

Rocket Mortgage by Quicken Loans

Mortgage loan company Quicken Loans has not yet confirmed to Business Insider whether it will be pulling ads.

Liberty Mutual Insurance

Insurance company LIberty Mutual has not yet confirmed to Business Insider whether it will be pulling ads.

Arby’s

Fast food chain Arby’s has not yet confirmed to Business Insider whether it will be pulling ads.

Nestlé

Food and drink company Nestlé has not yet confirmed to Business Insider whether it will be pulling ads.

Hulu

On-demand video service Hulu has not yet confirmed to Business Insider whether it will be pulling ads.