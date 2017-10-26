Rep. Frederica Wilson reportedly didn’t vote in Washington after receiving death threats

Rep. Frederica Wilson of Florida has been receiving death threats following her feud with President Donald Trump. A source familiar with the situation says Wilson was not in Washington this week, missing 19 congressional votes between Monday and Wednesday, because of the threats.

“Need ten good men to help carry out a lynching,” one recent Facebook post said, according to The Chicago Tribune. “Must have own horse and saddle. Rope will be provided.”

Wilson made headlines last week after she rebuked President Donald Trump for making “insensitive” comments during a condolence call to the widow of US Army Sgt. La David Johnson, a soldier killed in Niger three weeks ago. The congresswoman also claimed that Trump had never mentioned Johnson by name during the phone call, referring to Johnson as “your guy,” instead.

Trump rejected the accusations, saying Wilson’s comments were not only inaccurate, but that she had “secretly” listened to the phone call between him and Johnson’s widow.

Following the feud, The Herald’s source said that Wilson was not in Washington this week after receiving ongoing threats. Wilson’s last vote was on October 12 and she had reportedly missed 19 votes between Monday and Wednesday, according to the newspaper.

“Nothing else would keep her from voting,” the source said to The Herald.

“She’s home,” Rep. Alcee Hastings of Florida said in the report. “I have not spoken with her about it, but I’ve heard that she’s received substantial death threats and I think she is doing everything she can to ratchet down and let some of us, including me, take over.”