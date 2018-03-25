FSU coach Leonard Hamilton had an awkward exchange with TBS reporter following loss in NCAA Tournament

source TBS

Florida State was knocked out of the NCAA Tournament with a 58-54 loss to Michigan in the Elite Eight.

The Seminoles chose not to foul in the closing seconds and let the clock run out.

TBS reporter Dana Jacobson asked head coach Leonard Hamilton about the decision and awkwardly dismissed the question.

Michigan knocked Florida State out of the NCAA Tournament with a 58-54 win in the Elite Eight.

The Wolverines closed out the game in the closing seconds when Florida State head coach Leonard Hamilton chose not to foul in the final 15 seconds with his team down four.

The decision to not foul led to an awkward exchange between Hamilton and TBS reporter Dana Jacobson who asked the coach about the decision. Hamilton acted surprised by the question, dismissed the importance of the moment, and even appeared to roll his eyes at one point.

“What are you talking about?” Hamilton said. “You think the game came down to the final seconds of the game? The game was over.”

You can see the final few moments of the game here.

Immediately after the game, TBS commentator Reggie Miller questioned the decision to not foul.

“You’re wondering why Florida State didn’t foul to keep extending the game,” Miller said. “The way Michigan was shooting free throws, do you continue to foul and extend the game?”

Michigan was 16-24 from the line, 67%, in the game.

After the interview, the TBS in-studio panel called it a “fair question,” but also defended the coach, with Charles Barkley even commending the coach for restraining himself when faced with the question.

“I’m going to give coach Hamilton a pass,” Charles Barkley said. “His point was well taken. That did not cost them the game … He’s a better man than me. Because sometimes people ask me a question, I’m going to blast them.