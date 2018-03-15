FWD expands Insurance Solutions Centres in Sheung Wan to Street Level

Bringing extra convenience to customers and the general public

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 15 March 2018 – FWD Hong Kong today announced the expansion of its Insurance Solutions Centre in Sheung Wan from the first floor to ground floor. The expanded centre will provide the general public with more convenient access to FWD’s services, as well as additional counters and meeting facilities.

Vera Chow, Chief Customer Experience Officer of FWD Hong Kong, commented, “Realising our vision of changing the way people feel about insurance, we offer our customers with a diversity of service options so that they can stay in touch with us and get things done conveniently. The expansion of our Sheung Wan centre to the street level will make our insurance services more accessible by our customers and the public at large.”

FWD has six Insurance Solution Centres across Hong Kong, which served over 90,000 visitors in 2017, a 14% year-on-year increase. Frontline staff at all Insurance Solutions Centres are licensed to handle both life and general insurance enquiries, and are able to offer a comprehensive range of insurance services, such as general insurance and policy enquiry, financial needs analysis, claims processing, policy renewal, account value withdrawal and premium payment. At the centres in Sheung Wan and Quarry Bay, customers will even be able to submit claims and receive cheque payments within a mere 30 minutes (instead of 5 days formerly) for claims on personal accident insurance policies for amounts up to HKD$20,000[1].

In addition to the six Insurance Solutions Centres, the breadth of FWD Hong Kong’s multiple touch-points, online-to-offline services also include a 24-hour service hotline (+852 3123 3123), FWD eServices web portal and mobile app, chatbot aided live chat, and claims ambassadors.

[1] The service is made available to Personal Accident Insurance Rider, Family Accident Insurance Rider, Attentive Care Accident Protection Plan/Rider, and EasyCare Refundable Accident Protection Plan only.





Photos of the street-level FWD Insurance Solutions Centre in Sheung Wan:

The FWD Insurance Solutions Centre in Sheung Wan has been expanded to street level to provide the general public with more convenient access to FWD’s services, as well as additional counters and meeting facilities.















Locations and opening hours of FWD Insurance Solutions Centres in Hong Kong:

Sheung Wan Shop 3 G/F & 1/F, FWD Financial Centre, 308 Des Voeux Road Central, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong Opening Hours: Mon — Sat: 9am — 7pm Closed on Sun & Public Holidays Quarry Bay 13/F, Devon House, Taikoo Place, 979 King’s Road, Quarry Bay, Hong Kong Opening Hours: Mon — Sat: 9am — 7pm Closed on Sun & Public Holidays Tsim Sha Tsui Suite 2605, 26/F Miramar Tower, 132 Nathan Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon Opening Hours: Mon — Sat: 9am — 7pm Closed on Sun & Public Holidays

Kwun Tong Office E, 12/F, Legend Tower, No.7 Shing Yip Street, Kwun Tong, Kowloon Opening Hours: Mon — Fri: 10am — 2pm and 3pm — 6pm Closed on Sat, Sun & Public Holidays Kwai Fong Level 19, Metroplaza Tower 1, No. 233 Hing Fong Road, Kwai Fong, New Territories Opening Hours: Mon — Fri: 9am — 2pm and 3pm — 7pm Closed on Sat, Sun & Public Holidays Shatin Unit 1720-21, Level 17, Tower II, Grand Central Plaza, Shatin, New Territories Opening Hours: Mon — Fri: 10am — 2pm and 3pm — 6pm Closed on Sat, Sun & Public Holidays





About FWD Hong Kong & Macau

FWD Group spans Hong Kong & Macau, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore, Vietnam and Japan. In Hong Kong, FWD offers life and medical insurance, general insurance, employee benefits, and financial planning. The life insurance and general insurance operating entities have been assigned strong financial strength ratings by international rating agencies — FWD Life Insurance Company (Bermuda) Limited is rated “A3” by Moody’s and “A” by Fitch; and FWD General Insurance Company Limited is rated “A” by Fitch.

FWD is focused on creating fresh customer experiences, with easy-to-understand products, supported by digital technology. Through this customer-led approach, FWD aims to become a leading pan-Asian insurer that changes the way people feel about insurance.

Established in Asia in 2013, FWD is the insurance business of investment group, Pacific Century Group.

For more information please visit WWW.FWD.COM.HK and WWW.FWD.COM.MO.



