‘Game of Thrones’ actor says the series finale is ‘rather brilliant’ — but may not please everyone

source Helen Sloan/HBO

Actor Iain Glen, who plays Jorah Mormont on HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” says that the series finale is “brilliant,” but may not satisfy everyone.

“You know with something big like ‘Game of Thrones’ you cannot please everyone,” he told IANS.

However, a table read for one of the final episodes did make actors cry and applaud for 15 minutes.

Series finales to beloved television shows have a lot to live up to with fans, and “Game of Thrones” is no exception.

HBO’s hit fantasy drama doesn’t conclude until next year when it returns with its eighth and final season, but a select few have read the finale – including actor Iain Glen, who plays Jorah Mormont on the show.

In an interview with IANS, Glen addressed the finale and said it was “brilliant” but “you cannot please everyone.”

“I am one of the few people who has read the script and I know the ending and what happens …When I read it, I thought it was rather brilliant,” Glen told IANS. “I am a bit of a fan of the series as well, and it satiated my expectation and hopes, I felt (it was the) conclusion … But we will just have to see. You know with something this big like ‘Game of Thrones,’ you cannot please everyone.”

Glen seems quite pleased with how the series ends, but his comments imply that there’s the chance it could leave some viewers disappointed. But, that’s not surprising: Plenty of other finales to popular shows – like “The Sopranos” and “Lost” – have left even the most diehard fans divided.

“All I can say is that we will be doing what we have done before and the writers have written great episodes,” Glen continued. “They have had a great strike rate up to now and I am sure that will continue.”

We at least know that the final episodes will be tear-jerkers. At a table read for one of the final episodes, the actors cried and applauded for 15 minutes, according to HBO’s VP of drama Francesca Orsi.

“None of the cast had received the scripts prior, and one by one they started to fall down to their deaths,” Orsi said at INTV conference in Jerusalem. “By the end, the last few words on the final script, the tears just started falling down. Then there was applause that lasted 15 minutes.”

We’ll have to wait until 2019 to find out just what they were crying about.