Gas tariffs for Singapore households will cost more for the next three months – here’s why

Gas tariffs for households in Singapore are set to increase by 4.19% for the next three months, announced City Gas on Wednesday (Jan 31).
The tariffs will increase by 0.74 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh) from 17.68 cents per kWh to 18.42kWh from Feb 1 until April 30.
City Gas, which supplies town gas to almost 90% of residents living in HDB estates and private properties, attributed the price hike to “a 15.6% increase in fuel costs compared with the previous quarter”.
It said that gas tariffs are reviewed based on guidelines set by the Energy Market Authority, the gas industry regulator.