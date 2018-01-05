Gay Singaporean doctor to appeal failed adoption of son born through surrogacy

Posed photo of a child holding an adult’s hand The New Paper

A gay Singaporean doctor is to appeal against a court’s rejection of his bid to adopt his biological son who was born through a surrogate mother in the United States, one of his lawyers said on Friday.

The court rejected his adoption last month on the grounds that the steps he had taken to have the baby in the United States would not have been possible in Singapore.

Singapore law does not condone surrogacy, while the use of IVF is restricted to married couples.

“The reason for the birth of the child in the US was precisely because it was not possible in Singapore,” the judge was quoted by The Straits Times as saying.

She added that the doctor was “acutely aware that the medical procedures undertaken to have a child of his own would not have been possible in Singapore”.

“He cannot then come to the courts of the very same jurisdiction to have the acts condoned,” she said.

“Our client has filed an appeal against the decision,” said one of his lawyers, Ivan Cheong.

The man’s name has been withheld because the case involves a minor.

Cheong said the appeal would be heard by the family division of the high court in Singapore, but that no date had been set.

With additional reporting by Business Insider Singapore.