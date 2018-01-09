Gayle King says Oprah is ‘intrigued by the idea’ of a 2020 bid, but doesn’t have plans to run

caption Oprah Winfrey source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Oprah Winfrey, the much-beloved media mogul, is “intrigued by the idea” of a presidential bid, but does not currently have plans to run, according to her close friend, Gayle King.

“I do think it’s a very intriguing thing that she had never considered,” King said on CBS on Tuesday morning.

Winfrey sparked 2020 speculation after delivering a powerful speech at the Golden Globe awards on Sunday night, weaving stories of racial and gender injustice into a hopeful narrative that many argued read like a political stump speech.

“Being in that room was electrifying. It was the right person giving the right speech at the right time,” King said on CBS on Tuesday morning. “She wanted that moment to be more than women wearing black dresses of solidarity. She really did want to speak to young girls around the country. She really did want to say, ‘enough already.'”

But King, who said she talked with Winfrey late into the night on Monday, insisted that her friend did not intend for the speech to indicate any political ambitions.

“I absolutely don’t think that her position has changed,” King said. “I do think she’s intrigued by the idea. I also know after years of watching the Oprah show, you always have a right to change your mind.”

King said that Winfrey had never before given much thought to a political career, but that the conversation and encouragement she provoked with Sunday’s speech had piqued her interest.

Winfrey shot down the idea of a possible presidential bid in October, telling King on CBS that there would be “no running for office of any kind for me.” But the media mogul told Bloomberg last March that Trump’s election made her rethink ruling out the possibility.

“I thought, ‘Oh gee, I don’t have the experience, I don’t know enough.’ And now I’m thinking, ‘Oh. Oh!'” she said.

Winfrey was a strong supporter of former President Barack Obama’s 2008 and 2012 presidential campaigns and she endorsed Hillary Clinton in 2016, but her political positions are largely unknown.