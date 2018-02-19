GE14 to be held before Aidilfitri, hints Malaysia’s DPM

Malaysia’s Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has provided another clue as to when the country’s 14th general election will likely be held.
In his speech at the Semarak Mahabbah event at the Sekolah Agama Maahd Al-Islah on Sunday (Feb 18), he said: “We will have three festivals…We have just celebrated Chinese New year. Next, we will celebrate Aidilfitri.
“However, before that Hari Raya, we will have another ‘Raya’ (general election),” reported Bernama.
It comes shortly after Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak gave the strongest hint yet on Feb 2 that the GE14 will be held before July 14.
According to a New Straits Times report, Najib said: “July 14 means that two occassions would have passed, one being Hari Raya Aidilfitri and the other being another ‘hari raya’.”
“You will depart (for Mecca) after the other ‘raya’.”
Pilgrims are scheduled to leave for Mecca on July 14 and the GE14 must be held by Aug 24.