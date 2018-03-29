Globee Launches World’s Largest Transformative Multilingual BPO

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 29 March 2018 – Globee Services is set to transform the way businesses deliver customer experience through omni-channel customer support in multiple languages coupled with cutting edge predictive artificial intelligence (AI). The Globee centre, which is located in Kuala Lumpur, will be home to over 2,000 staff able to deliver customer services in the main markets of the Asia Pacific region.

Globee is a joint venture between South Korea’s largest BPO (Business Process Outsourcing) service company UBASE and Everise, which owns C3/CustomerContactChannels, a large global BPO based in the USA.

The launch was officiated by Datuk Yasmin Mahmood, Chief Executive Officer, Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation. In her speech she stated, “We are delighted to welcome Globee’s inspired move to set up base in Malaysia! We see this as another testament to Malaysia’s growing potential as a platform for transformational ventures. We believe Globee’s expertise and knowledge transfer will elevate the customer experience aspect of the Global Business Services (GBS) sector in Malaysia to greater heights.”

Sudhir Agarwal, the CEO of Everise commented that “No longer can companies offer simple sales or customer service solution to clients. Instead they need to look at partnering with their clients by leveraging technology to offer a differentiated and engaged business model. That ultimately becomes part of the overall customer experience that brands need to achieve to compete in the global marketplace.”

When speaking about how Globee was able to use the convergence of technology and multiple language experience Sudhir stated, “Globee is a technologically advanced service delivery hub based Kuala Lumpur, the omni-channel contact center will offer multilingual solutions for multinational corporations outsourcing the customer experience function. We have set up a Globee Lab within the center to leverage the power of AI to incubate and innovate products that will further enhance the customer experience we deliver on behalf of our clients.”

Daegun Hur, CEO of UBASE in his speech stated, “It’s the very first investment done by a Korean BPO targeting global /digital clients.”

When speaking about why Malaysia was chosen as a site, Daegun Hur commented, “Malaysia was chosen as the location for investment due to its multi-cultural society that represents pan-Asia, great work ethics, excellent infrastructure, and very friendly business-oriented policies put in place by the government. Will bring the best we have and create synergy in Malaysia.”

Also present during the launch was Dato’ Sri Syed Hussien Al Habshee, the Secretary General of the National Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia (NCCIM) and David Wong, the Chairman of Outsourcing Malaysia.

About GlobeE

GlobeE is a BPO (Business Process Outsourcing) service company established in 2018. Based in the vibrant city of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, they offer omnichannel customer support in various languages by native speakers. GlobeE is a joint venture between Everise (which owns US based BPO C3/CustomerContactChannels) and UBASE, South Korea’s largest BPO. As thought leaders, the Company houses the GlobeE Lab a division focused on innovation and incubation of technologies that are disrupting the way BPO’s approach and manage customer experiences. For more information, visit www.globeebpo.com.

About UBASE

UBASE is the biggest BPO Company in Korea, specializing in Customer Care. Its own 13,000 seat capacity gives unique scale economies, which enables the company host a strong portfolio of clients from major Korean firms like Samsung, Hyundai, LG, and SK to top global service firms. It is now expanding its service offerings from new areas such as sales channel management; warranty service to new solutions like market analysis report & AI enabled VOC analysis. Its multi-language service of Korean, Japanese, and Chinese is expected to reach 1,000 agents in 2018 www.UBASE.co.kr