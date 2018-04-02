A huge new ‘God of War’ game is about to launch exclusively on PlayStation 4 — and it looks insane

By
Ben Gilbert, Business Insider US
-

After a long hiatus, the long-running PlayStation video game series “God of War” is back – and it looks nuts.

God of War (2018)

source
Sony

For its big new entry on the PlayStation 4, “God of War” is getting an outright reboot.

It still stars Kratos – the bald, extremely pale gentleman you see above with the axe – but he’s on an entirely new journey, in an entirely new place, full of entirely new gods and creatures to violently murder.

With its April 20 launch date just around the corner, now’s the time to prepare yourself!

You’re still playing as Kratos, but he’s a different guy than we’re used to seeing.

caption
Still pale, still grizzly, still covered in large red stripes.
source
Sony

Instead of a rage-filled marauder, Kratos is more solemn and stoic in the new “God of War.”

source
Sony

There’s a good reason for that: He’s a father. This is Atreus, his son (of war).

source
Sony

The overall story of “God of War” is straightforward: Kratos and Atreus are on a journey to spread ashes.

source
Sony

The ashes are those of Kratos’ former partner — Atreus’ mother. Based on what we’ve seen, the tone of the game is far more reserved than past entries in the series.

source
Sony

Rather than a journey of vengeance, Kratos and his son are on a journey of closure. That journey also appears to be one of growth for the father-son duo.

source
Sony

But this is “God of War” we’re talking about, and that means gigantic, insane monsters.

source
Sony

From what Sony’s shown of the game so far, gigantic monsters do not appear to be in shortage here. What the hell is that?!

source
Sony

Though this gigantic monster is indeed gigantic and monstrous, he appears to be an ally rather than an enemy. His name in Norse mythology is “Jörmungandr,” or “World Serpent” — unlike previous “God of War” entries, the new game is steeped in Norse (rather than Greek) myths.

source
Sony

To that end, you’ll encounter plenty of Norse themes. There are dwarves, and the game is set in Midgard, and Odin is the most powerful god of all.

source
Sony

Though the camera position has changed, and Kratos is wielding an axe rather than his traditional chain-blades, “God of War” has the same focus on third-person, combo-driven, action combat.

source
Sony

Atreus can also fight, though he primarily serves as a complement to Kratos — various gameplay has shown him firing arrows to stun enemies, or leaping on their backs.

source
Sony

It’s not all frigid wilderness and grim-looking monsters — several fantastical locations have been shown off, hinting at a vibrant journey for Kratos and Atreus.

source
Sony

And yes — lots of looking terrifying monsters in the face right before brutally murdering them. Some things never change.

source
Sony

To get a better idea of what you’re in store for when the game launches for PlayStation 4 on April 20, I strongly suggest checking out this trailer from last June:

And if you’re looking to see even more, Sony showed off 15 minutes of the game right here: