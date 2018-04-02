After a long hiatus, the long-running PlayStation video game series “God of War” is back – and it looks nuts.
For its big new entry on the PlayStation 4, “God of War” is getting an outright reboot.
It still stars Kratos – the bald, extremely pale gentleman you see above with the axe – but he’s on an entirely new journey, in an entirely new place, full of entirely new gods and creatures to violently murder.
With its April 20 launch date just around the corner, now’s the time to prepare yourself!
You’re still playing as Kratos, but he’s a different guy than we’re used to seeing.
Instead of a rage-filled marauder, Kratos is more solemn and stoic in the new “God of War.”
There’s a good reason for that: He’s a father. This is Atreus, his son (of war).
The overall story of “God of War” is straightforward: Kratos and Atreus are on a journey to spread ashes.
The ashes are those of Kratos’ former partner — Atreus’ mother. Based on what we’ve seen, the tone of the game is far more reserved than past entries in the series.
Rather than a journey of vengeance, Kratos and his son are on a journey of closure. That journey also appears to be one of growth for the father-son duo.
But this is “God of War” we’re talking about, and that means gigantic, insane monsters.
From what Sony’s shown of the game so far, gigantic monsters do not appear to be in shortage here. What the hell is that?!
Though this gigantic monster is indeed gigantic and monstrous, he appears to be an ally rather than an enemy. His name in Norse mythology is “Jörmungandr,” or “World Serpent” — unlike previous “God of War” entries, the new game is steeped in Norse (rather than Greek) myths.
To that end, you’ll encounter plenty of Norse themes. There are dwarves, and the game is set in Midgard, and Odin is the most powerful god of all.
Though the camera position has changed, and Kratos is wielding an axe rather than his traditional chain-blades, “God of War” has the same focus on third-person, combo-driven, action combat.
Atreus can also fight, though he primarily serves as a complement to Kratos — various gameplay has shown him firing arrows to stun enemies, or leaping on their backs.
It’s not all frigid wilderness and grim-looking monsters — several fantastical locations have been shown off, hinting at a vibrant journey for Kratos and Atreus.
And yes — lots of looking terrifying monsters in the face right before brutally murdering them. Some things never change.
To get a better idea of what you’re in store for when the game launches for PlayStation 4 on April 20, I strongly suggest checking out this trailer from last June:
And if you’re looking to see even more, Sony showed off 15 minutes of the game right here: