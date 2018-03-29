Go-Jek garners attention after penning farewell memo to Uber for exiting Southeast Asia

Uber’s Indonesian ex-rival, ride-hailing company Go-Jek, penned a farewell note to the company as it prepares to withdraw its services from Southeast Asia markets by April 8.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (March 28), Go-Jek rained praises on Uber, commending the company for showing that “technology can drive change”, “product experiences outweigh promotions”, “talent is the only sustainable competitive advantage” and for “challenging us to constantly raise the bar”.

All kind words, although the message was read differently due to the timing of Go-Jek’s announcement that it would be expanding to another country in Southeast Asia “in the next few weeks”, and to three others in the region by mid-2018.

The message garnered mixed reactions from social media users, ranging from criticism of Go-Jek and Uber, to calling out the post as a publicity stunt.

When word got around to Uber’s former CEO Ryan Graves, he responded with an equally polite yet cryptic message, although it’s unclear if his message was genuine or laced with a touch of sarcasm.