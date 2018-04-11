Gold spikes after Trump warns Russia to ‘Get ready’

source Markets Insider

Gold spiked to session highs after President Donald Trump warned Russia to “Get ready.”

The precious metal is up 0.79% at $1,351 and ounce.

It’s getting close to its best close in four years.

Gold spiked to session highs, trading up 0.79% at $1351 an ounce, Wednesday morning after President Donald Trump warned Russia about its cooperation with the Syrian government.

“Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria,” Trump tweeted. “Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and “smart!” You shouldn’t be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it!”

Gold traders are paying close attention to the $1,358 level as a close above there would be the best for the precious metal since March 2014. It would have to take out $1,366 for its highest print of 2018.

Gold is up 3.6% so far this year.