Goldman Sachs boss Lloyd Blankfein says the new London Stock Exchange CEO has been ‘a terrific partner and friend’

LONDON – Goldman Sachs boss Lloyd Blankfein praised the new CEO of the London Stock Exchange as a “terrific partner and friend” on Friday.

The LSE named David Schwimmer as its new CEO on Friday. Schwimmer spent 20 years at Goldman, most recently as global head of market structure and global head the investment bank’s of metals and mining division. He also served as chief of staff to Blankfein during his tenure as COO of the bank.

Blankfein said in a statement on Friday: “I have worked closely with David over his career at Goldman Sachs. He has great expertise as an advisor to large companies, and he has been a terrific partner and friend. London Stock Exchange Group is fortunate to have him on board.”

A memo sent to staff from Marc Nachmann, John Waldron, and Gregg Lemkau, Goldman’s three co-heads of investment banking, praised Schwimmer as a “a role model” and thanked him for his “dedication and service to the firm.”

Here’s the full memo sent to staff on Friday:

David Schwimmer to Retire From Goldman Sachs

After 20 years of distinguished service, David Schwimmer, global head of the Market Structure sector in the Financial Institutions Group and the Metals and Mining sector in the Natural Resources Group, has decided to retire from the firm.

Previously, David was co-chief executive officer of Goldman Sachs’ business in Russia and head of Investment Banking for Russia and the region from 2006 to 2009. Prior to that, he worked in the Executive Office in New York as chief of staff to then-President and Chief Operating Officer Lloyd C. Blankfein. Earlier in his career, David was head of the brokerage and trading sector in the Financial Institutions Group. He joined Goldman Sachs in 1998 as an associate in New York and was named managing director in 2005 and partner in 2012.

During his tenure at the firm, David has made significant contributions in growing our franchise. He has been a trusted advisor to our clients and has played a central role in several industry-leading transactions. In addition to his commercial impact, David has been a role model in his commitment to excellence, our clients and our culture, and has been instrumental in recruiting and mentoring our next generation of bankers.

Please join us in thanking David for his dedication and service to the firm, our clients and our people. We wish him and his family all the best in the years ahead.