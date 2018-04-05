Photos show what golf’s biggest stars looked like when their careers started

Many of the world’s greatest golfers turn pro as teenagers and grow up right before our eyes.

Yet, down the road, it is easy to forget just how much many of these golfers have changed since they started their pro careers, and how much better their fashion sense has become.

Below we take a look at what guys like Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth, and Jason Day looked like before they were famous.

Dustin Johnson in 2007 (age 23).

source
Getty Images

Dustin Johnson now.

source
Rob Carr/Getty Images

Phil Mickelson in 1991 (age 20).

Phil Mickelson now.

source
Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Tiger Woods in 1990 (age 14).

source
YouTube

Tiger Woods now.

source
Sam Greenwood/Getty

Adam Scott in 2000 (age 20).

source
Getty Images

Adam Scott now.

source
Sam Greenwood/Getty

Sergio Garcia in 1998 (age 18).

source
Getty Images

Sergio Garcia now.

source
Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Jordan Spieth in 2010 (age 16).

source
Getty Images

Jordan Spieth now.

source
Rob Carr/Getty Images

Bubba Watson in 2005 (age 27).

source
Getty Images

Bubba Watson now.

source
Richard Heathcote/Getty

Rory McIlroy in 2007 (age 17).

Rory McIlroy now.

source
Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Justin Thomas in 2013 (age 20).

source
Michael Cohen/Getty

Justin Thomas now.

source
Gregory Shamus/Getty

Ernie Els in 1990 (age 20).

source
Getty Images

Ernie Els now.

source
Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Rickie Fowler in 2007 (age 18).

source
Getty Images

Rickie Fowler now.

source
Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Miguel Angel Jimenez in 1994 (age 30).

source
Getty Images

Miguel Angel Jimenez now.

source
Warren Little/Getty Images

Henrik Stenson in 2000 (age 24).

source
Getty Images

Henrik Stenson now.

source
Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Jason Day in 2006 (age 18).

source
Getty Images

Jason Day now.

source
Gregory Shamus/Getty

Matt Kuchar in 1998 (age 19).

source
Getty Images

Matt Kuchar now.

source
Reuters

Vijay Singh in 1993 (age 30)

Vijay Singh now.

source
Michael Cohen/Getty

Jason Dufner in 2004 (age 26).

source
Getty Images

Jason Dufner now.

source
Josh Hedges/Getty Images

Justin Rose in 1998 (age 17).

source
Getty Images

Justin Rose now.

source
Stacy Revere/Getty

Hideki Matsuyama in 2010 (age 18)

source
Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Hideki Matsuyama now.

Ian Poulter in 1999 (age 23).

source
Stephen Munday/Allsport/Getty

Ian Poulter today.

source
Matt Sullivan/Getty

John Daly in 1991 (age 25)

source
Stephen Dunn /Allsport

John Daly now.

source
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Patrick Reed as amateur in 2006 at 15 years old (he turned pro in 2011).

source
Warren Little/Getty

Patrick Reed now.

source
Michael Reaves/Getty

