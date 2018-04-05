Photos show what golf’s biggest stars looked like when their careers started

- source
- Ahmed Jadallah/Reuters
Many of the world’s greatest golfers turn pro as teenagers and grow up right before our eyes.
Yet, down the road, it is easy to forget just how much many of these golfers have changed since they started their pro careers, and how much better their fashion sense has become.
Below we take a look at what guys like Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth, and Jason Day looked like before they were famous.
Dustin Johnson in 2007 (age 23).
- source
- Getty Images
Dustin Johnson now.
- source
- Rob Carr/Getty Images
Phil Mickelson in 1991 (age 20).
Phil Mickelson now.
- source
- Andrew Redington/Getty Images
Tiger Woods in 1990 (age 14).
- source
- YouTube
Tiger Woods now.
- source
- Sam Greenwood/Getty
Adam Scott in 2000 (age 20).
- source
- Getty Images
Adam Scott now.
- source
- Sam Greenwood/Getty
Sergio Garcia in 1998 (age 18).
- source
- Getty Images
Sergio Garcia now.
- source
- Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
Jordan Spieth in 2010 (age 16).
- source
- Getty Images
Jordan Spieth now.
- source
- Rob Carr/Getty Images
Bubba Watson in 2005 (age 27).
- source
- Getty Images
Bubba Watson now.
- source
- Richard Heathcote/Getty
Rory McIlroy in 2007 (age 17).
Rory McIlroy now.
- source
- Andrew Redington/Getty Images
Justin Thomas in 2013 (age 20).
- source
- Michael Cohen/Getty
Justin Thomas now.
- source
- Gregory Shamus/Getty
Ernie Els in 1990 (age 20).
- source
- Getty Images
Ernie Els now.
- source
- Andrew Redington/Getty Images
Rickie Fowler in 2007 (age 18).
- source
- Getty Images
Rickie Fowler now.
- source
- Stacy Revere/Getty Images
Miguel Angel Jimenez in 1994 (age 30).
- source
- Getty Images
Miguel Angel Jimenez now.
- source
- Warren Little/Getty Images
Henrik Stenson in 2000 (age 24).
- source
- Getty Images
Henrik Stenson now.
- source
- Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
Jason Day in 2006 (age 18).
- source
- Getty Images
Jason Day now.
- source
- Gregory Shamus/Getty
Matt Kuchar in 1998 (age 19).
- source
- Getty Images
Matt Kuchar now.
- source
- Reuters
Vijay Singh in 1993 (age 30)
Vijay Singh now.
- source
- Michael Cohen/Getty
Jason Dufner in 2004 (age 26).
- source
- Getty Images
Jason Dufner now.
- source
- Josh Hedges/Getty Images
Justin Rose in 1998 (age 17).
- source
- Getty Images
Justin Rose now.
- source
- Stacy Revere/Getty
Hideki Matsuyama in 2010 (age 18)
- source
- Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
Hideki Matsuyama now.
Ian Poulter in 1999 (age 23).
- source
- Stephen Munday/Allsport/Getty
Ian Poulter today.
- source
- Matt Sullivan/Getty
John Daly in 1991 (age 25)
- source
- Stephen Dunn /Allsport
John Daly now.
- source
- Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
Patrick Reed as amateur in 2006 at 15 years old (he turned pro in 2011).
- source
- Warren Little/Getty
Patrick Reed now.
- source
- Michael Reaves/Getty
Now read up on why the Masters is so great….
- source
- David Cannon/Getty