Google Home and Home Mini are finally available in Singapore – and they come with support from local companies

The Google Home and Google Home Mini will land in Singapore on April 20. Google

Google has announced that its voice-activated speakers Google Home and Google Home Mini will be available for purchase in Singapore from Friday (April 20).

The devices will be available at StarHub, Courts and Challenger stores islandwide and online via Hachi.tech and the new Google Store in Singapore.

The Google Home and Mini are priced at S$189 ($144) and $79 respectively on the Google Store and pre-orders begin on April 18.

Google Home offers real-time answers to questions ranging from the weather, traffic, stock market and the latest news from sources such as The Straits Times, The Business Times, Business Insider Singapore, Money FM 89.3 and Channel NewsAsia.

In a statement, Singapore Press Holdings said it will provide four audio feeds for Google Home including bulletins from The Straits Times and The Business Times, which are presented by Money FM, and a podcast by The Straits Times.

Together with Money FM, Business Insider Singapore also has a segment called “Need To Know” which offers tips on career development and personal growth.

In a separate statement, OCBC Bank said it is the first in Singapore to launch artificial intelligence-powered voice banking in collaboration with Google.

Through Google Home, users can initiate a conversation with the Google Assistant to ask about the bank’s services including planning for retirement or a new home, saving for a child’s education, and getting the latest financial market updates.

Singapore Airlines (SIA) is in on the hype too.

The company said that its customers can now access information on SIA and SilkAir flights with a voice command, making it the first carrier in the region to provide the service through the Google device.