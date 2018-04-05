New Google Maps reservation feature lets Singapore users snap up tables at favourite restaurants instantly

Reserve with Google allows users to make immediate reservations at restaurants directly on Google Maps and Search apps. Pixabay

Google just unveiled a new Google Maps function that will make snapping up tables at favourite restaurants a lot more seamless while beating the meal time crowd.

On Thursday (Apr 5), the tech giant launched Reserve with Google in Singapore, a feature which allows users to make restaurant reservations directly on Google Maps and Search.

Reserve with Google is the product of Google’s partnership with restaurant reservation platforms Chope, HungryGoWhere and Quandoo.

The feature lets users discover the latest food trends and top dining spots, giving them the option to make immediate reservations at places recognised by the three platforms.

Users will no longer have to navigate multiple webpages or be redirected to separate booking sites in order to secure tables.

With the feature, users can now search for eating places, find out if there are vacancies in real-time and make reservations directly on Google Maps and Search just by clicking on the “Find a Table” button.

Google

Stephanie Davis, country director for Google Singapore, said: “Singaporeans rely on Google Search and Maps to discover nearby restaurants, access user reviews and find out how to get there.”

“Today we’re making the reservation experience even more seamless by allowing people to book a table directly.”

Business Insider tried to give Reserve with Google a go to find out just how convenient it really is. However, we were unable to use the function as described by Google’s press release.

Clicking on the Find a Table button redirected us to an external booking site instead.

According to Google, Reserve with Google will be rolled out progressively to users. So if you don’t see the feature on your Google Maps app yet, don’t panic. It will show up eventually.