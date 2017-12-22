The latest audio issue with Google’s Pixel 2 XL sounds like a scene from ‘Alien’

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Pixel 2 XL users are reporting a buzzing or rattling issue on handsets that affect video playback and call quality.

Users are encouraged to report the issue to Google and may be able to send their devices in for servicing.

The Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL have had several other audio issues since launching in October.

Some Pixel 2 XL users have reported an audio issue with their handsets, describing a buzzing or rattling sound coming from the device’s front speakers. Users have shared on Reddit and on Google support forums that the issue has been present regardless of the device’s volume and that it especially affects call quality on the Pixel 2 XL handsets.

Though the audio issue appears to have been around since the release of the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL in October, members of Android Police recently shared their experiences with the buzzing, which has garnered it more attention. The first video, in particular shows a Pixel 2 XL handset with a low guttural buzzing, while a YouTube video is being played. The second video, below, demonstrates a static-like sound while a Pixel 2 XL handset is making a phone call.

Currently, there appears to be no resolution to the issue, but Pixel 2 XL users are encouraged to report any audio problems to Google’s support forms. Some users have been able to send their devices to Google for servicing, while others have also reported experiencing the same buzzing issue after exchanging their phone for a new model.

The Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL have had a host of hardware and software issues since launching in October. Some of the audio issues include clicking noises coming from Pixel 2 handsets, uneven speaker volume, and malfunctions with the device’s headphone jack adapter.