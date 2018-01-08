GoPro is cutting over 250 jobs and reducing its CEO’s cash compensation to $1

- source
- REUTERS/Mike Segar
GoPro announced on Monday that it was cutting more than 250 jobs, and lowered its forecast for fourth-quarter revenues.
In its preliminary fourth-quarter results, the action-camera maker said it was reducing its global workforce to fewer than 1,000 people.
Demand for the Hero5 model was soft during the holiday season, GoPro CEO said in a statement. Woodman also said he will reduce his 2018 cash compensation to $1.
The company halted trading of its shares premarket ahead of the news.
More to come …