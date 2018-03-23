Trump threatens to ‘VETO’ massive spending bill, which would push government into another shutdown

source Mark Wilson/Getty Images

President Donald Trump threatened to veto the omnibus spending bill in a tweet on Friday.

The bill passed the House and Senate on Thursday, a day before the deadline for a government shutdown.

If Trump does veto the bill, it almost certainly leaves no time for Congress to rework the bill before a shutdown.

President Donald Trump threatened to veto the massive $1.3 trillion omnibus funding bill, which would effectively push the federal government into its third shutdown this year.

“I am considering a VETO of the Omnibus Spending Bill based on the fact that the 800,000 plus DACA recipients have been totally abandoned by the Democrats (not even mentioned in Bill) and the BORDER WALL, which is desperately needed for our National Defense, is not fully funded,” Trump tweeted.

The bill was passed by the House and Senate on Thursday, just a day before funding for the federal government was set to expire.

If Trump vetoes the bill, it would almost certainly not give Congress enough time to rework the bill and pass it before the shutdown went into effect.

Trump appeared to take issue with the fact that the spending bill does not include any funds for his promised wall along the US-Mexico border. The current bill only allocates funds to construct new fencing similar to what exists along the border currently, as well as replace some existing fence.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.